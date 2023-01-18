What still gets me is the tune

“I know her [Nana Mouskouri] only for the song that she sang on that occasion. I loved it as soon as I heard it. It was Guantanamera,” writes Joe Bennett.

OPINION: It's late at night. I am watching an English football match on the television with little interest and a glass of scotch. The home side's winning by a lot. The crowd begins to taunt the losing manager in song.

“Sacked in the morning,” they sing, “You're getting sacked in the morning.”

The cameras dwell on the manager. He does not look happy. I wonder whether I should pity him but decide that he gets paid enough. I add a splash of schadenfreude to my glass.

The tune for the chant is the one more often used to celebrate a player: “One Johnny Whatsit, there's only one Johnny Whatsit.” It's upbeat, cheerful, sunny. How it achieves that effect I don't know. A lot is written about music, but it might as well not be. Music and language belong to different realms. “Where words leave off,” said Heinrich Heine, “music begins.”

The match ends and I heave myself from the sofa. “Sacked in the morning,” I hum as I put my glass in the dishwasher, “you're getting sacked in the morning” and I chuckle to myself. And then, even as I press the little thingy to set the machine to do its blessed work, I recognise the tune. It may be obvious to you, but I've spent more than half a century not recognising it.

Some time in the 1960s a young Greek woman appeared on television, singing – as was common in those days – in black and white. Her name was Nana Mouskouri. She had a pretty voice, but the most noticeable thing was her glasses. Few young female singers wear glasses for reasons that are obvious enough, but Ms Mouskouri made a point of hers. They had black frames so thick they could have yoked a pair of oxen.

Wikipedia informs me that Ms Mouskouri is still alive and bespectacled and that she has recorded over 200 albums in her long career. But I know her only for the song that she sang on that occasion. I loved it as soon as I heard it. It was Guantanamera.

Ms Mouskouri is far from being the only one to sing it. Everyone from Joan Baez to Julio Iglesias has had a go at it, and it has been translated into various languages including – and I'd be keen to hear this – Urdu, but the version that most people know is the original Spanish. And the bit that provides the tune for One Johnny Whatsit, is the chorus: “Guantanamera, guajira Guantanamera.”

The lyrics were written by the Cuban poet, Jose Marti, and take the form of a love song addressed to “guajira Guantanamera” a peasant girl from the Guantanamo region.

“I am an honest man from where the palm trees grow,” he declares, "and I want to pour out the poems from my soul". There's plenty more such slop – he compares his poem to a wounded deer seeking refuge in the mountains – but none of that matters, because when I first heard the song I didn't understand a word of it. What got me and still gets me is the tune.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “A lot is written about music, but it might as well not be. Music and language belong to different realms.”

Which brings us to a mystery. What is it about this sequence of notes that pleased me when I was 10 and now when I am 65? Why does it ring so readily from the throats of fifty thousand mocking football fans? Do we have any idea how music does what it does? Or are we still there with Aldous Huxley? “After silence,” said Huxley, “that which comes closest to expressing the inexpressible is music.”

I suspect we are.