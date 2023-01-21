When they won't take your cash at the stadium - or the bank

Research by the Reserve Bank in 2020 indicated more than a dozen reasons why people felt it would be wrong for society to go cashless. Video first published July 7 2021.

OPINION: One of the high points of last year was seeing Billy Joel at Eden Park. There was something oddly apt about the combination of artist and venue, least wise when filtered through personal history. The first time I patronised Auckland's premium stadium was the first occasion on which I'd experienced the national rugby team live. The penultimate day of June 1985 also perhaps doubled as the height of my Billy Joel fandom. Little could I have imagined that 37 years later I would be sitting on - or just above - the hallowed turf, listening to the Piano Man himself.

In '85 I sat in the stands with an old school friend. Adjacent, a couple of gentlemen occupied a disproportionate amount of space. They loudly proclaimed the wisdom of having invested in two seats apiece. The cost was deemed negligible next to the comfort afforded. I can still remember the lyricism of one of these gents, who declared, rhetorically, "Twenty bucks, what's that? Booze that away in five minutes at the pub".

123RF A cash payment at a bar stumped stadium staff in late 2022, Richard Swainson observed (file photo).

Men were men back then and vices were priced accordingly, though I've always suspected our Eden Park friend of poetic licence. Twenty dollars could have bought you around ten one-litre jugs of Lion Red in most public bars. It would take the concentrated effort of 'boat racing' competition to polish that lot off in five minutes.

Twenty dollars did not quite cover a round at the Eden Park of 2022. Moreover, any attempt to pay using cash folding saw the whole liquor operation grind to a halt.

Because my wife and I had seats on the field of play we were required at the venue hours before Joel took the stage. After an inordinate time queueing in the hot sun when the gates did open, allowing us access to the food and beverage area outside the stadium proper, libation had assumed a priority over sustenance. We promptly joined another queue, looking to wet our whistles.

Only one punter preceded us to the counter. He had placed his order, received his drink and paid in accordance with the law of the land. The resulting chaos was playing out as we arrived.

A middle-aged woman of eminent sense and no little character was clutching a twenty dollar note. Having taken payment, she could find no till in which to place the bill. A supervisor half her age was wearing a perplexed expression, wringing her hands. "I don't think we take cash", she ventured. Uncertainty hung in the air. Another level of management was called upon. "What are you doing with that?" asked this harried chap, bringing authority if not logic to proceedings. The first woman laughed, a not unreasonable reaction, before attempting to hand the money to her boss. "I don't want it", he said.

Stuff A Billy Joel concert at Eden Park led to one occasion where Richard Swainson saw folding notes weren’t wanted (file photo).

It was an impasse. All three sported incredulous looks, none willing to take the responsibility. Cash was no longer currency at Eden Park. In fact, it was a downright embarrassment.

Had the cashless society finally arrived? If so, you might expect a little signage declaring such and for staff to be appraised of the fact. No fault could be ascribed to a bar maid who was operating on the premise that a twenty dollar note was legal tender for twenty dollars.

The mercurial policy decisions of sporting stadia are one thing, the behaviour of the nation's banks quite another. Some weeks after the Billy Joel incident, I too was left holding a wad, feeling indignant.

Given that I run a business that welcomes all forms of payment, one that traded for a portion of the festive season, I had some cash to deposit. Having filled out the relevant slip in the deposit book, I presented myself at the ANZ on 30 December, believing it to be the last banking day of 2022. In this I drew on personal experience, having worked in a bank over a five-year period, whilst a university student. Trust Bank Bay of Plenty was always open between Christmas and New Year.

Alas, standards have fallen. Twenty-first century bankers party longer. The ANZ greeted me with locked doors. In the words of an old Crosby and Armstrong hit, they had "gone fishing".

No doubt there was a sign detailing exactly when the ANZ condescended to again entertain customers. In a fit of pique, I failed to read it. Nor did I confirm their hours online. Instead, an assumption was made that if they were not open on 30 December, they would certainly be ready to take my money on the first day of 2023 that was not a public holiday. After all, in the United Kingdom public holidays are called bank holidays, implying the institution will be otherwise open on occasions not so designated.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Making a cash deposit at ANZ over the festive period proved surprisingly difficult for Richard Swainson (file photo).

The fourth of January dawned. Using a fresh form in a new deposit book, I arrived at ANZ, willing and able to pass over the shop takings and henceforth pay all bills, beginning the new year on the right foot.

My bank remained closed. I decided to use the ATM outside the branch, discovering that it did not take deposits. Gaining access to the alcove inside the first set of double doors, I approached another ATM, only to be greeted with a note declaring that deposits were not welcome in it, either. Finally, I turned to the so-called 'drop box', a facility bank staff had often advised me to use whenever I vented about their slowness. It too was covered in signage, advising that the service was not offered during the holiday period.

It had taken 56 years but I had found a bank that was indifferent to money, where I literally could not give my cash away.

Five days later, on the morning of 9 January, the queues were long. In fact, in the words of the bank's ubiquitous television commercial, they were "almost out the door". The ANZ was starting the year as it meant to go on.