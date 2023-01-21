In defence of Wellington as a capital city and an all-round good place

The suggestion that Hamilton would make a better capital than Wellington hasn’t convinced veteran local politician Dame Fran Wilde.

Dame Fran Wilde is a former Wellington mayor, regional council chair and Wellington Central MP. She is a company director and an “unreconstructed Wellingtonian”.

OPINION: Charlie Mitchell’s opinion article on moving the capital to Hamilton was amusing but, unfortunately, just one in a regular series of silly season pieces attacking Wellington.

Normally I wouldn’t bother replying, but this one seems to have gained legs in other media – possibly reflecting that most Kiwis still enjoying a delayed summer after Covid years aren’t generating much news; or perhaps that the real news has been the atrocious storms battering the north of the motu.

I agree with one assertion by Mitchell (who I shall now call Charlie, in a burst of familiarity). Wellington’s early Pākehā settlement was certainly a scam by the New Zealand Company – just as other promoters of migration from “the mother country” also peddled falsehoods implying a tropical paradise.

Charlie suggested that priority criteria for a capital should be resilience against disasters, capacity for urban growth, or even a “pleasant climate”.

Regarding disaster resilience, he focused on earthquakes, highlighting the well-known Wellington Fault.

Charlie noted the Hikurangi subduction zone down the east coast of the North Island– but failed to mention the high risk applies not just to Wellington but to a significant part of the North Island.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wellington is perhaps best-known as the seat of government, and it’s a claim to fame that Dame Fran Wilde sees no argument for relinquishing.

He also overlooked the Alpine Fault, posing a massive threat to the South Island and his home city of Christchurch – and statistically the most likely big seismic event for Aotearoa in the near future.

As for Hamilton, it sits smack between the Auckland volcanic cones and the central North Island volcanic plateau. One can only wish Hamiltonians good luck (and a fair wind) in a major eruption.

Likely? Well, my understanding is the probability of a large movement of the Wellington Fault is very similar to the probability of a volcanic eruption in Auckland.

Unlike the unfortunate citizens of Christchurch, Wellingtonians understand their seismic risk and for many years have prepared for it – perhaps now better prepared than any urban area in our precarious country, perched atop the edge of the ever-moving Pacific plate.

Supplied Dame Fran Wilde has held a variety of public offices in Wellington, and is now an independent company director – even, she says, including some companies in Auckland.

Charlie reported that Wellington the region was recently overtaken by Canterbury as the second-largest regional GDP.

With a national economy highly dependent on primary production (especially during Covid restrictions), growth in the biggest sector of a key agricultural region is important. In recent years the Canterbury economy has rocketed away, with increased irrigation driving up farm and horticulture production, and associated processing facilities.

The article did tend to skip between city and region, but valid comparisons between “Wellington” and other “regions” must include the whole Wellington region, not just Wellington City. That inclusion certainly gives the Wellington region room to grow - literally.

I do agree that Wellington City has fallen behind in infrastructure and housing. The reason? Not because, as Charlie claims, “Wellington chooses to be small and hostile”, but because we have had very patchy leadership in local government for some years.

Stuff Getting the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant built was an example of politicians coming together for the good of Wellington.

One of my proudest achievements as mayor was the decision to build the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant. Councillors as politically disparate as Sue Kedgley and Rex Nicholls worked together on this – and many issues – because they wanted to do their best for Wellington.

Our new mayor, Tory Whanau, has so far displayed an intention to provide true leadership in this respect, together with an even more admirable absence of political hyperbole and attack. And so far, I haven’t observed councillors behaving as badly as have many in the past.

Maybe Wellington City Council will be able to finally focus on the hard mahi. There’s plenty for them to do without being distracted by absurd straw men such as moving the capital to Hamilton.

Finally, I can’t resist taking a look at the “pleasant climate” argument for a potential capital. When was the last time you flew to Hamilton or, rather, tried to fly, but were delayed by ubiquitous Hamilton Airport fog?

Waikato Times A file photo of a fog-bound Hamilton Airport – a scenario that Dame Fran Wilde argues undermines the claim for Hamilton’s “pleasant climate”.

That fog causes almost 100 Hamilton closures per year, as opposed to Wellington’s six for fog. And yes, there’s also Wellington’s wind – but again, only a handful of closures per year.

Wellington values being the seat of government, though notably it gives us absolutely no preferred treatment – don’t confuse “Wellington” with “the government”.

And apart from seeing our national democratic institutions in action, I can promise you a good time – great food, both high culture and not-so-high culture, quirky people (even some of those public servants!) and ambitious small businesses. Come and see Absolutely Positively Wellington for yourself.