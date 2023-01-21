It is not a privilege to be the capital city, it's a burden

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster.

OPINION: So you think Wellington shouldn’t be the capital city any more? You think your city should have the privilege of achieving that status?

Well you’ve made two mistakes.

The first is to believe being the capital city is a title achieved. In fact, it is a sentence, passed down with a judgment that a city must serve unending community service to the rest of the country.

People think of a capital city as the seat of a nation’s power. Tell that to Crusaders fans.

READ MORE:

* Comedian Jimmy Carr takes on Wellington, where it's 'always sunny and never windy'

* What Wellington needs to do if it wants to be a credible capital

* Why Wellington should no longer be the capital of New Zealand

* My Wellington: 'When I see the city, I feel a sense of calm'



You see, secondly, it is not a privilege to be the capital city, but a burden, and if you think your city would happily take that on rather than have Wellington carry it, please consider what you are asking for. It’s not all press conferences, ambassador visits and national treasures.

You have to deal with politicians, a constant flow of people who hate the government, and the heady mixture of those two groups that is the public sector.

Think of the politicians you really dislike. Now realise a bunch of public servants in Wellington have to respond – eventually – to their questions. All and any of their questions. Does that seem like a city enjoying a privilege? Or is it a city that is, legislatively, beholden to the whims of the elected.

Jimmy Carr/Twitter Comedian Jimmy Carr enjoys a "glorious day in Wellington, where it’s always sunny and never windy".

Wellingtonians are constantly subjected to politicians. Few of them actually have the decency to live in the capital, and yet their presence means many public servants are forced to. Why is Wellington a city of strong coffee, and beers with the strength of carpet cleaner? Because working in the public sector means long hours in a thankless environment, for pay significantly less than the rest of New Zealand thinks. Want to own a house? Not on the average government salary you won’t.

You have to have had Wellington seep into your bones to grasp how intertwined at this point the city and the public sector are. People from around the country may fly in to work in Parliament, but Wellingtonians clean it. Wellingtonians get the stains out of the carpets and curtains. Wellingtonians vacuum the back seats and forget the conversations they heard. Sound appealing?

Every year “Changing the capital” comes up, and every year the subtext is always the same; that it is not the elected officials, or their personal staff, or the occasionally borderline-plutocratic system that is responsible for the sometimes scandalous shenanigans coming out of the capital. No, it is the fact all of this happens in Wellington. The city is the problem. Well how very dare you New Zealand.

Cameron Burnell/Fairfax NZ James Nokise: “People from around the country may fly in to work in Parliament, but Wellingtonians clean it.”

“The coolest little capital in the world” is not the coolest city in New Zealand, or the biggest, the richest, the most historical or even the most political (Kia Ora Christchurch). It still has a value and a place.

Wellington is the “dork” of the nation. It has two great loves; making movies, and collecting stuff – be it in archives, film archives, museums, film museums and libraries near or with coffee. Sure, some people keep their library cards because it’s increasingly the only place to rent the obscure Kiwi film their relative did some work on. However, Wellington’s passionate library culture surpasses all other cities in Aotearoa.

What’s “dorkier” than making a sign with your name on it that looks like it’s being blown away because “the weather” is a key part of your identity? Demanding cycle lanes to ride a bike through the infamous gale force winds. A solitary wind turbine sits on a hill above Wellington. Not only do people treat it like a national monument, they take friends from out of town up to see it!

You don’t breathe this city in. The wind roars into your body through one end, and coffee and craft beer helps it roar out the other.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: “You can’t beat Wellington on a good day” is the kind of desperate optimism that screams “give us a chance”.

“You can’t beat Wellington on a good day” is the kind of desperate optimism that screams “give us a chance”. And if that good day is followed by an eerily still night, Wellingtonians will be convinced an earthquake is imminent, because in Wellington the earthquake is always coming.

Yes the roads in and out of the city during a disaster are almost useless, but that is by design so public servants have a genuine excuse for being at the pub for several hours while they wait for the roads to clear.

So what if Wellington was built on a lie and attained its position as the capital dubiously? Surely that makes perfect sense for a country like New Zealand. Is there a better city to hold the Treaty of Waitangi while Aotearoa sorts itself out?

Hate all you want, but in this country, at this time in history, just be thankful Wellington chooses to remain the capital, rather than force your city into service.