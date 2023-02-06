Foreign policy challenge: How to respond to Iran?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say the Government is suspending its human rights dialogue with Iran.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi columnist and writer based in Christchurch

OPINION: The political rebirth of Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu and the formation of the most right-wing coalition government in Israel's history are sure to result in an explosion of tensions with Palestinians and serious confrontation with Iran over its nuclear issue.

Iran says its nuclear programme is to secure its energy needs. But Iran cannot and should not be trusted. This is why Barack Obama signed the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015.

The agreement was not based on trust and allowed for unprecedented levels of inspections. Iran remained compliant and the world was safer for it. The deal was a triumph of diplomacy over war.

But Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018. US President Joe Biden came close to reviving it, but the deal is almost dead now, partly because of Iran’s insistence on better terms, but also because it would be politically damaging for the US and Europe to be seen to be negotiating with a regime that is continuing to kill its own people.

Iran has, so far, executed four protesters, jailed thousands and killed hundreds in response to recent nationwide protests, triggered by the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Jina ‘Mahsa’ Amini, who was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

AP Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Jina 'Mahsa' Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran in October 2022.

So how should the world respond to Iran’s nuclear issue and the Islamic Republic’s murderous actions inside and outside of Iran?

Maximum sanctions on Iran have not worked. Since the breakdown of the deal, Iran has actually increased its uranium enrichment programme and amassed valuable sanction-busting expertise which the country is now sharing with Russia as well as, reportedly, supplying it with drones to attack Ukraine.

Furthermore, maximum sanctions have worked against civil society's ability to sustain a viable resistance movement against the Iranian regime.

Amir Cohen/AP Israeli Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in the new right-wing government, in Jerusalem in December.

For instance, because of the sanctions, the diaspora opposition groups have been unable to financially assist Iranian workers, whose precarious employment and already poor economic situation have prevented them from carrying out sustained mass strikes.

And when the Iranian government shut off the internet, it was the sanctions that further complicated any hope of smuggling Starlink terminals into the country. Such terminals would have enabled the protesters to circumvent the internet ban.

And don't forget, maximum sanctions are called maximum for a reason. There's no dialling up the notch any further. Meanwhile, ordinary Iranians are suffering from extra economic stresses as a direct result of these brutal sanctions.

So how else to respond to Iran?

The European Commission has recently voted to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), in its entirety, as a terrorist group. This will make it criminal to belong to or work for the group.

IRGC is extremely pervasive in Iran. Many governmental and economic organisations have links with it. Military service in Iran is compulsory and there are many people who have no choice but to work for the IRGC, or have been forced to do so in the past.

Many members of the IRGC fought gallantly in the Iran-Iraq war to protect their country, in the same way many Ukrainians are fighting to defend their country.

As with sanctions, we need to be careful not to hurt ordinary people in Iran. I agree with the New Zealand Government’s approach of targeted sanctions against key Iranian figures involved in human rights abuses.

There are also calls for the diplomatic isolation of Iran. Such a move would leave only two options to contain Iran's nuclear programme. The first option is banking on the quick fall of the Iranian regime. This is highly unlikely, given its multi-nodal security forces, its current support base (17.8 million Iranians voted for the current hard-line president) and the lack of organised opposition.

Andrew Harnik/AP The Obama administration put much of its attention on the Iran nuclear deal, which was agreed to in 2015.

The second option is an Israeli strike on Iran, which has to be carried out with assistance from the US, the only country with the weapons systems needed to target Iran's deeply buried nuclear facilities.

Israel successfully attacked nuclear facilities in Iraq in 1981 and Syria in 2007 without any major consequences. But it’s certain that a major attack on the Iranian nuclear system would not go without retaliation.

In November, the US and Israel held joint air drills, simulating strikes on Iran and its proxies.

On January 28, Israel used a drone attack to strike an Iranian military facility in the middle of the city of Isfahan, with a population of roughly 2 million.

Supplied Donna Miles: “We need to be careful not to hurt ordinary people in Iran.”

Much of this could be theatre, of course, to force Iran to sign a more permanent deal on its nuclear programme.

But with Iran’s international reputation in ruins, the diplomatic cost of an attack on Iran will be at its lowest.

The international community must support Iranians in their fight for freedom, but it must also take action to prevent the possibility of a war, which always brings with it unintended consequences as devastatingly observed in Iraq and elsewhere.