How outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be remembered

EDITORIAL: Most people will remember where they were and what they were doing when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday.

That in itself speaks to the esteem in which Ardern was held by New Zealanders and the legacy she leaves.

Critics will say she cut and ran when Labour needed her brand most, and she failed to use the political capital of the country’s first majority under MMP to further the causes for which she entered politics. Labour’s report card on the environment, mental health, affordable housing and reform of the polytechnics has many fail marks.

Some will also say she lacked the steel required by the high-wire act of politics and should have shrugged off the vile vitriol directed at her by oafs and lunatics.

The personal impact of that vitriol on Ardern may never be known, while the more general quibbles, often stemming from naivety, will dissipate with time. Ardern’s legacy as one of New Zealand’s outstanding prime ministers will predominate.

There is no doubt Ardern was a darling of the educated left who dominate the media, academia and social services. But Ardern’s true political value was her appeal to the swing voter and middle New Zealand.

Her magic was based on a unique combination of humanity, courage, public connection and intelligent leadership. That doesn’t come along very often and most importantly made her both likeable and forgivable.

Much has been said of her global impact, but in truth New Zealand’s position as a bit-player backing co-operation and social justice values hasn’t changed much in the last five years. However, New Zealand’s brand has been enhanced.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has enhanced the New Zealand brand on the world stage.

The team of 5 million got tremendous credit for electing a young female leader (she was only 37 when she became prime minister) who could have a baby in office and still keep New Zealanders from dying during the Covid-19 pandemic, and show genuine humanity and empathy after the mosque attacks in Christchurch in 2019.

She could handle herself as well on a television chat show as she could at an international forum. Her star quality was backed by substance.

Ardern was an astute politician, but her particular strength was that she made people forget this. A politician’s main aim is to get into power and perhaps Ardern’s biggest achievement was getting the Labour Party into government in 2017 even if she had to swallow some dead rats.

She reluctantly took over Labour when it was moribund in the polls and injected an electability that few would have predicted. Then she helped Labour clean-up in the 2020 election.

What did she get done? She promised to focus on child poverty and by most measures her government made progress on an intractable problem. She failed on the housing front, but her commitment to building social housing will pay dividends in the future.

Housing affordability worsened but that was a consequence of keeping an economy going through lockdowns.

David White/Stuff Former Prime Minister Helen Clark embraces then-new Labour leader Ardern in 2017.

On pay equity and fair pay, she can also take some credit as plaudits from the union movement show.

She challenged Māoridom to hold her to account and although other governments have probably achieved more in settling claims and offering tangible benefits to Māori, Ardern will be remembered as engineering a major shift in the acceptance of Māori culture and language as an integral part of the country’s identity.

She backed a foreign minister who put a Māori slant on Aotearoa’s foreign policy. This progressiveness will be pegged back with the backlash at the election in October, but she has made strides that will not be reversed.

When pundits say she squandered her political capital, they should remember the hits she took for her position on Māori issues and the environment.

Her five years in power have inevitably seen many failures. But nothing that comes across her desk is easy and decisions have to be made. It has been said many times, but few prime ministers have faced so many crises.

Ardern’s enduring legacy will not be report card ticks. It will be her personality – positive, compassionate, competent, charismatic. The person who saved the Labour Party and rewrote the way a prime minister could lead and what politics could be.