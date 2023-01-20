Jacinda Ardern's departure shows power, perspective and personal choice

Jacinda Ardern on the election 2020 campaign trail, when Jacindamania was in full flight.

Stephen Levine is a professor of political science at Victoria University of Wellington and was the founding head of the university’s School of History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations.

OPINION: Having arrived as a “surprise” – “Jacindamania” coming into existence almost from the moment Jacinda Ardern took the spotlight as the Labour Party’s leader on August 1, 2017 – the Prime Minister’s announced decision to resign adds an unexpected degree of symmetry to her political career, her departure as much of a surprise as her arrival had been.

Like John Key, she leaves office undefeated, on a day and time of her own choosing, exhibiting, in doing so, power, perspective and personal choice.

Youthful in image and outlook, she leaves office having been prime minister for five years, a member of Parliament for 14 years, achieved by age 42 – John F Kennedy, the youngest person ever elected to the US presidency, began his term at 43 – and she can rightly feel that she has done her share, and more, in leading New Zealand through difficult and challenging times.

All leaders face moments when they or others (commentators, adversaries, rivals and colleagues) may feel that they have overstayed their welcome.

New Zealand’s “tall poppy” syndrome exacerbates such sentiments, as inevitably the potential exists for resentment at another’s success, annoyance over perceived excess of praise.

John Key left office indicating that he had given the job everything he had: “I’ve given everything I could to this job”.

Jacinda Ardern's resignation bears similarities to the former National leader's, says Stephen Levine.

“I just don’t have enough in the tank” – Jacinda Ardern’s unexpected announcement, as much of a shock as John Key’s had been in December 2016 – unveiled similar sentiments in almost identical language.

It is, of course, politically healthy to observe a leader leaving office gracefully with “nothing left in the tank” rather than one manipulating facts and figures, relying upon insult and innuendo, in a desperate effort at clinging to power.

Politics can be an exhausting business for all concerned – politicians, political staff, journalists, the public.

A successful leader, plagued by the irksome question “but what you have done for me lately?”, can indeed feel that they have had enough, a marathon runner embarked on a never-ending race.

If the Prime Minister feels somewhat exhausted, the electorate, too, seems a bit worn out – at least when it comes to politics – feeling the need for a change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her retirement from politics, admitting she didn't have "enough in the tank".

Soon enough that change will have come. Will there then be regret? That, too – a melancholy nostalgia – can also be part of a leader’s legacy.

Jacinda Ardern leaves office with her leadership qualities unimpaired. She remains, as she has been throughout, an accomplished communicator, focused, with an enviable grasp of policy detail.

Her legacy will certainly include an extraordinary international reputation, allowing her to be welcomed, warmly, in environments (academic, cultural, political) to which few of her peers – other heads of government – would be likely to gain invitation, and certainly not with the enthusiasm which Jacinda Ardern has been able repeatedly to inspire.

It is sometimes said that “great” leaders need great challenges – economic, political, military – in order to achieve (or to be regarded as having achieved) “greatness”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

A political figure, to be seen as “extraordinary”, needs to have occasions to rise to. In this – sadly – Jacinda Ardern has been much “blessed” (hardly the right word).

Her legacy in looking back at the Christchurch mosque attacks; at the Whakaari/White Island eruption; at the Covid-19 pandemic (in which, for nearly two years New Zealand suffered a total of 50 fatalities, a number exceeded every single day in many other countries), will surely be one in which excellence in “crisis management” was on display, day after day, for months at a time, dealing with the unexpected, with life-and-death situations, displaying skill, determination and confidence.

Nor has this master class in grace under pressure – crisis management – yet come to an end.

Perhaps less conspicuous for many, Jacinda Ardern has since late February 2022 been a participant in what has become a global struggle, nations and their leaders struggling with unenviable choices as a major power embarks on a military adventure on the territory of a neighbouring country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has provided Jacinda Ardern with yet another crisis to test her leadership, says Stephen Levine.

In this as in other crises, Jacinda Ardern has been resolute, her rhetoric focused, consistent and powerful, her grasp of reality unclouded.

From her words in Parliament at the outset, leading all parties in condemning Russia’s invasion; to her speech before the Nato summit in June, describing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “a war of Russia versus all those who hold a basic sense of humanity”; to her reply to President Zelenskyy when he addressed Parliament in December (“We are with you as you seek peace, and we will be with you when you rebuild”), the prime minister has identified and emphasised the moral, legal and political issues at stake, in a forthright manner, with eloquence and resolve.

Unknown/Supplied Professor Stephen Levine is professor of political science at Victoria University of Wellington

Perhaps little of this would have brought Labour votes in the election yet to come. Foreign policy, in New Zealand, does not often move voters.

Nevertheless, in this matter – Ardern’s fourth and final crisis as prime minister – in upholding New Zealand’s reputation as a country unwavering in its defence of small states’ rights to peace and security, she has left an imprint for others to contemplate as they go forth to lead this country while the world continues its search for quietness, peace and renewed normalcy.

Professor Stephen Levine edited and contributed to Stardust and Substance: The New Zealand General Election of 2017 and Politics in a Pandemic: Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand’s 2020 Election.