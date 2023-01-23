Jacinda Ardern's biggest strength was her Kiwiness

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi columnist and writer based in Christchurch.

OPINION: It was the day the controversial UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman had used the words “swarms” and “invasions” in describing refugees. My English friend, Penny, was furious about it.

“They have no decency and no sense of fair play”, she said.

“All they think about is how to enrich themselves and their friends,” she continued, fuming about the Tories, their dehumanising language, and the way they had completely wrecked the country.

But it was what she said next that will always stay with me: “It is really hard to live in a country whose leaders don't reflect your values.”

Hearing the comment, I immediately thought how lucky we have been to be led by an amazing woman whose values reflected our own.

I left my own home country of Iran precisely because its new revolutionary leaders did not represent my values.

Arriving in New Zealand, nearly 20 years ago, I soon noticed, as all newcomers to this beautiful country do, the unmissable Kiwi values of fairness and empathy.

To me, these values are the very essence of Kiwiness and the reason behind the popularity of our Prime Minister, both at home and abroad.

It was empathy that guided her compassionate response to one of the most shocking and cruel acts of terrorism the world has ever seen. And it was her sense of fairness that guided her to do everything possible to successfully protect the many Kiwis who were most vulnerable to the deadly effects of Covid.

While Boris Johnson in the UK was talking about taking it “on the chin” and letting Covid rip through the population, and while Donald Trump was espousing the benefits of injecting bleach, Jacinda Ardern was telling us to behave like we have Covid to protect “others”. And we all listened to her because we trusted her at the time when trust in politicians was at its lowest worldwide.

We were incredibly lucky. We felt safe and reassured that incredibly tough decisions were being made by someone who genuinely cared about people and their wellbeing.

It is easy to trust someone who puts “others” first, who is capable of communicating clearly, and who is demonstrably intelligent and capable.

All this came incredibly naturally to her, because she was acting on her internalised values, her Kiwiness.

She never put a foot wrong because she was not role-playing. She never looked awkward because she was not upholding a false image. She was being herself: kind, compassionate and hardworking. She genuinely cared to do the right thing and always did her best.

To me, that is Kiwiness: you do your best.

And she did all this with utmost humility. Her humbleness was also a familiar Kiwi trait.

I come from an Iranian culture that encourages assertiveness and self-confidence, and although this has its good points, it can also easily spill into arrogance and hubris.

I have always been impressed with the humbleness of most Kiwis and saw the Prime Minister's lack of ego as a welcome contrast to the over-inflated and insufferable egos of other world leaders, such as Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

It was all these qualities that endeared our Prime Minister to many New Zealanders and to the world.

I have recently returned to New Zealand after a seven-month visit to London. I can't tell you how many times, during my trip, the very mention of New Zealand would, almost automatically, generate comments like: “You have a very nice woman prime minister”, or “wish we could have her as our leader”.

Having said all that, it has to be acknowledged that there are many people in New Zealand and abroad who are not fans of Jacinda Ardern; some even despise her.

The push for co-governance, the Covid mandate, the prolonged lockdowns and some extra burden on businesses and landlords have all played their part in creating this great hostility and, in many cases, pure hatred towards Ardern.

But notice that in all of these cases, there is an element of “me” and “my privileges” that stand against the “common good”.

This does not mean that individual grievances are not valid. Many have suffered a great deal and are continuing to suffer.

The Kiwi sympathy must also be extended to them and “common good” also requires that we refrain from marginalising people through dismissal.

As Jacinda Ardern's premiership comes to an end, we must remember that nobody is perfect and that she got enough of the big calls right.

Our Prime Minister has been a global beacon, providing New Zealand and the world with a gold standard in courageous but empathetic leadership. She did this during some of this country's darkest hours.

I thank her for everything she has done, for embodying Kiwiness.