How data shines a light on the online hatred for Jacinda Ardern

A new study has suggested that the level of online abuse directed at Jacinda Ardern far outweighs other public figures.

Chris Wilson is a senior lecturer in politics and international relations and the director of Hate and Extremism Insights Aotearoa at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: Since the Prime Minister resigned last week, there has been considerable debate about whether she (along with other women) receives more vitriol online than male politicians and other public figures.

As a recent article by Nikki MacDonald points out, there are strong indications that she does, but there is a lack of systematic data to say so for sure and to what extent.

This article, and a more detailed report that our research team at Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa (HEIA) at the University of Auckland will soon release, is an attempt to provide one body of data to inform this debate.

As part of our research into hate, extremism and social instability in New Zealand, we collect anonymous posting data from various online platforms.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern will need 'more ongoing protection than any PM in NZ's history' - expert

* Nine out of 10 hateful posts tracked in darkest corners of the internet targeted Ardern - new study

* Awarded and internationally-recognised mental health campaigner unrepentant for personal attacks on Jacinda Ardern



This includes platforms where the darkest and most extreme posting often occurs: Gab, 4chan, selected New Zealand Telegram channels, Reddit, and 8kun.

We use a range of techniques to include only those posts we are reasonably sure are written in New Zealand. We include posts from 2019 to 2022, although the quantity of posts collected increased markedly from late 2021.

We counted the total number of posts about Prime Minister Ardern and six other leading politicians and bureaucrats, both men and women, from parties on the left and right, some with prominent positions in the fight against Covid, some not.

1 NEWS Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.

In doing so we hoped to be able to identify potentially important differences between posting about politicians from different positions on the political spectrum and of different genders.

What we found was that the Prime Minister faced online vitriol at a rate between 50 and 90 times higher than any other high-profile figure.

While the other individuals were each mentioned in between 200 and 400 posts over the study period, the Prime Minister was mentioned in over 18,000 posts. This was 92% of the total body of posts mentioning any of these individuals.

Of the posts our natural language tools classify as strongly negative, angry, sexually explicit or toxic, those mentioning the PM made up 93% of the total – 5438 posts were particularly abusive in this way.

The other individuals referenced each had fewer than 100 such angry or threatening posts directed at them.

A striking aspect of the posting mentioning the Prime Minister was that it was largely consistent across the period. While for the other politicians and bureaucrats such posting generally peaks in response to events and then drops, posting targeting the Prime Minister was constant, incessant.

Also striking was that the average negativity, anger and toxicity targeted at the Prime Minister was increasing in the last six months of 2022.

Rather than showing signs of subsiding as Covid era restrictions were lifted and New Zealand returned to a form of normality, abuse of the Prime Minister was rising once more.

Supplied Chris Wilson is the director of Hate and Extremism Insights Aotearoa at the University of Auckland.

There is also partial evidence for greater poster fixation on the Prime Minister than on other public figures.

While posters who wrote about the other individuals would on average post about that person 1.7 times, those mentioning the PM would on average post about her almost five times.

The vast gulf between the levels of posting targeted at the Prime Minister and those directed at other high-profile government figures suggests that Jacinda Ardern became a lightning rod for a range of fears, misogyny and anger throughout the pandemic. HEIA will explore potential reasons for this extraordinary volume of online abuse in an upcoming report.

This is not a claim about why the Prime Minister resigned. But our study does provide one form of data to support claims that she faced exceptionally high levels of abuse.

David Ruck Dave Ruck, one of eight individuals who has appeared in court for threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern.

It is also not a criticism of the right, nor of those politicians who are unaware of the levels of abuse faced by the Prime Minister. There is a lack of data on this topic and on other issues related to hate and extremism in New Zealand, so it is unsurprising that many are unaware of the levels and toxicity of the abuse which occurs.

However, this topic should be one of bipartisan concern. Surely very few of us are comfortable with this level of hate and vitriol targeted at particular public figures regardless of their politics.

Given eight individuals have attended court proceedings for alleged death threats made against the Prime Minister, it is clear that this online rhetoric has a real-world impact.