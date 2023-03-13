The end of several eras, as the heroes of cinema grow old

Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro at the international premiere of The Irishman in 2019. The trio is indelibly associated with some of the most famous movies of the past 50 years, but age is catching up with them, writes Nicholas Sheppard.

Nicholas Sheppard is a fiction author and opinion writer, with a particular interest in entertainment culture.

OPINION: We’re on the cusp now: dozens of icons, spanning several generations and eras of popular culture, are fast approaching a point when they will become unignorably old and will fade, en masse, into retirement.

It’s a difficult reckoning to contend with, but over the next couple of years the actors and directors who have been fixtures throughout our lives, and much of the generation priors, can’t hide the advancement of age.

This year, the Indiana Jones gang embarks on its last outing, and with Steven Spielberg 76, Harrison Ford 80, George Lucas 78, and John Williams 91, it’s astounding, really, that the film has even been made in the first place.

Harrison Ford, whilst still having the stamina to feature in a version of Yellowstone, isn’t going to maintain that grizzled charm for more than a couple more years.

READ MORE:

* Harrison Ford's 10 best movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* The 10 greatest Steven Spielberg movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* Martin Scorsese criticises streaming platforms, argues cinema is being 'demeaned' in new essay



George Lucas has been at a loose end for more than a decade now, and Steven Spielberg, whilst having a few more years up his sleeve, seemed to half-consciously bring his career full circle with the autobiographical The Fabelmans.

We should be grateful, of course, that this group has endured for far longer than preceding generations of auteurs, but it's still a dauntingly huge chasm that’s going to be left when they step aside.

From the incomparable, never to be repeated visceral thrills and magic of George Lucas’ Star Wars; to Spielberg’s seven year run of Jaws, Close Encounters, Raiders of the Lost Arc and E.T, and decade-later resurgence with Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List; and John Williams putting down his baton after producing the most memorable and beloved scores in post-war history, its going to be strange and solemn when they disappear from the public eye in the next few years

Chris Pizzello/AP Steven Spielberg and the cast of his latest movie, The Fabelmans, with the Golden Globes awarded to the movie reminiscing on the legendary film-maker’s early life.

Ridley Scott is now an astounding 85, and although the recent Alien films were underwhelming, it was at least assuring to know the great man was still active in filmmaking. He is either right on the cusp, or has already quietly left the industry.

David Lynch, at 76, will likely follow suit in a few years.

Perhaps as much of a mainstay across the generations as Spielberg et al is the trio of Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, heavyweights of cinema stretching back to the mid-70s with Taxi Driver, through Raging Bull and Goodfellas, all the way to 2019’s The Irishman.

Scorsese is 80, De Niro 79 and Pacino 82.

Even these remarkably enduring icons have to face their twilight eventually.

Richard Shotwell/AP Harrison Ford, pictured in 2020, is still pulling the stunts for yet another outing as Indiana Jones at 80.

Never has an old guard been older. Michael Caine is now 89. Anthony Hopkins 85. Jack Nicholson retired 10 years ago due to memory loss, and is now 85. Bruce Willis, at 67, has stepped aside from acting due to aphasia.

Sylvester Stallone is 76 and the original Rocky is gone. The terminator isn’t coming back, either: Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75.

Under this list of venerable greats of cinema is a second tier, who are much younger, but are also only a couple of years from reaching a point where it isn’t really all that feasible for them to linger on as virile leading men.

Tom Cruise, bless him, is still throwing himself out of planes for our viewing pleasure, but at 60, it isn’t all that feasible for him to be paired up with conspicuously younger women in action flicks for too much longer.

Getty/Noam Galai/SiriusXM Johnny Depp is among the generation of stars who emerged in the 1980s and 90s, now about to hit 60.

Brad Pitt, for decades the go-to analogy for virile handsomeness, is months away from turning 60, and Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe and Keanu Reeves are all closing in on 60.

Johnny Depp is also about to turn 60, and even thickly daubed Captain Jack eyeliner won’t hide the wrinkles for much longer.

Get ready to start moving on – to adjusting to a possibly jarring cascade of retirements of icons who have not only steered cinema through rapid changes and evolutions, and created innumerable memories, but have always just been there, at awards ceremonies, in interviews, working in collaboration, winning Oscars, performing roles as legacy characters as franchises are turned over to new generations, and reminiscing as raconteurs on late-night TV.

Unknown/Supplied Nicholas Sheppard is a fiction author and opinion writer, with a particular interest in entertainment culture.

Get ready, too, for the gradual fade-out of the generation of 90s leading men, perhaps the last such generation ever to be, given the studio system is now about tentpole films with huge ensemble casts and hugely powerful managerial studio heads.

The magical films will remain, of course, but they will take on a subtly different feel, no longer as highlights of an ongoing body of work, but as more clearly defined works in the history of cinema.