Co-governance is less controversial than Christopher Luxon makes out

Ted Greensmith-West is an Auckland based lawyer specialising in the Treaty of Waitangi and public policy. He has previously been a member of the Labour Party and worked for Parliamentary Services in a Labour MP’s office while Labour was in Opposition.

OPINION: This year was the first year of celebrations at Rātana since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will be remembered as one of the most momentous.

Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana’s birthday is usually seen by many as the start of the political year when MPs and journalists congregate at the iconic pā halfway between Wanganui and Marton.

In an election year, the event can be something of a starting gun, giving a hint of the campaign to come and what the country has in store. And while the 2023 celebrations signalled the end of a political era for New Zealand with the resignation of Jacinda Ardern, it was notable for other reasons.

Namely, Christopher Luxon cast a shadow over the proceedings by rallying against co-governance, calling it “immature and divisive”.

READ MORE:

* Rātana mission complete for Christopher Luxon, but outshone by Chris Hipkins

* Chris Hipkins uses first official event as incoming PM to tell story of co-governance at local park

* Christoper Luxon calls co-governance a 'divisive and immature conversation'



Quite rightly, this caused a stir – it left a bad taste in people’s mouths, including my own. Effectively, Luxon was a manuhiri who used the celebration of one of the most important and historic figures in Māoridom to effectively signal that if elected prime minister, his government would forgo the decades of work of previous governments (both National and Labour) in the practice of sharing power between Māori and the Crown.

He later clarified to the media that he only meant in the provision of public services, but the damage had – in my view – already been done.

Luxon followed this by reiterating his commitment to scrap the Māori Health Authority, seemingly defiant in the face of chronic inequalities between Māori and Pākehā in health outcomes.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National Party leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis (centre) enter the marae during Rātana celebrations.

Since then, commentators have pointed to a vacuum of information about co-governance which Labour has been hesitant to fill, and in its place, misinformation and fear have dominated discussion on the issue.

So what is co-governance exactly? I’ve formed my perspective on the issue after working in the Tiriti space for most of my professional life.

Despite what Luxon and others would lead us to believe, co-governance is far less controversial than it seems.

Co-governance effectively means power sharing, and it is a fundamental right under te Tiriti.

In a nutshell, the principles of tino rangatiratanga and partnership mandate the Crown to allow Māori the ability to have authority over issues which impact them and require both Māori and the Crown to work together to resolve problems facing all New Zealanders.

These rights and principles under te Tiriti form the cornerstone of our constitution – they are the bedrock of our country and what it was founded on.

These are not matters that Luxon can simply opt out of: they are inalienable rights guaranteed by our founding document – and are particularly guaranteed to Māori, who for most of our history, have been denied these rights by a Crown that has sought to dominate every aspect of their lives.

Ross Giblin/Stuff National governments including under John Key’s leadership pursued co-governance agreements such as through Treaty settlements, argues Ted Greensmith-West. Pictured, the signing of the settlement between Ngāti Toa and the Crown in 2009.

The nature of partnership is inherently flexible and can take many different forms. In the provision of public services, we have seen significantly positive outcomes where Māori have worked in partnership with the Crown to improve outcomes for communities. I’ve seen this with my own eyes.

One of the honours of my professional life was representing claimants in the Waitangi Tribunal’s Oranga Tamariki Urgent Inquiry.

Despite the sometimes harrowing nature of the inquiry, the tribunal made efforts to highlight areas of success where kaupapa Māori organisations successfully partnered with the Crown to reduce the disproportionate number of tamariki Māori taken into state care every year.

One particular example was Waitomo Papakāinga led by Katie Murray in the Far North which has, since its inception, prevented hundreds of tamariki Māori from entering the state care system and instead found them happier homes among whānau and hapū.

The organisation and its allies have formed enduring relationships with state agencies and iwi/hapū groups across the region, and this has had a hugely beneficial impact on tamariki and whānau.

They are just one example of many kaupapa Māori organisations across the country who tirelessly work every day in partnership with the Crown to improve outcomes for their communities.

If Christopher Luxon were to make good on his policy of shutting down co-governance structures in public services, he would effectively be preventing these groups from doing the vital mahi that is needed to improve outcomes for Māori.

Unknown/Supplied Ted Greensmith-West is an Auckland based lawyer specialising in the Treaty of Waitangi and public policy.

Without Māori in equal partnership, hand in hand with the Crown, history has shown us that we cannot provide adequate social services for all our people.

The irony of Luxon's comments at Rātana this week is the fact that under the last National government headed by John Key and Bill English, co-governance in public services was championed through comprehensive Treaty settlements and programmes like Whānau Ora.

Experts, the Waitangi Tribunal and Māori themselves have been saying for decades that the key to reducing inequality for Māori is genuine partnership between the Crown and Māori in the provision of public services.

It's time for National to put down the culture war drum and campaign on tangible solutions for our communities.