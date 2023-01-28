'It's a great advantage living in the real world'

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION/SATIRE: Hi, Christopher Luxon here, reaching out to all hard-working Kiwis.

Well, what an exciting week-and-a-bit it’s been. Look, I’m not a career politician, I live in the real world - more on that later - but it all started with some pretty savvy political management from this humble boy from Te Puke.

Tom Lee and Bruce MacKay/Stuff “Let’s talk about what hard-working Kiwis want to hear: me going mano a mano with Chippy Hipkins.”

You see, sometimes when you’re an astute leader, you need to find a way to deliver unpopular news. News like “we’re cutting regional air routes”. Or “we’re going to ask the Government to bail us out”. Or “I’ve just promoted Judith Collins up to number 10.”

Didn’t hear that last one? Understandable, because I managed to slip it in under the radar on the very same day the PM chucked in the towel! Score one for the Luxster! And look, having Judith Collins as a cabinet minister again might be a bitter pill for some people, but in time they’ll swallow it. I know I have.

Anyway onto that other news. Say what you want about Jacinda Ardern - though preferably not in an official National Party chat group - but what I said when asked a tricky question about whether women in politics got more abuse than men was “I’m not sure”.

And let me be clear, if I was a woman in politics, I’m sure that’s what I’d think. I live in the real world, not on Twitter, and I’m pretty good at imagining what things are like for other people. So what you got right there was the authentic me.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National Party leader Christopher Luxon and deputy Nicola Willis enter the marae during Rātana celebrations this week.

Just like the next day when I did a quick one-eighty on that answer, with Nicola Willis twisting my arm up between my shoulder blades - well, that was the other authentic me. Simple as that. After all, there’s a free market of views out here in the real world, and if you don’t like my views, that’s fine - I have other ones.

But enough of that distracting women-in-politics stuff. Let’s talk about what hard-working Kiwis want to hear: me going mano a mano with Chippy Hipkins. Now I’ll be banging this drum from now till October so listen up: he’s not a senior government minister with experience across a number of portfolios. No no, he’s a career politician, and I live in the real world.

That’s the great advantage I have, living in the real world. It’s the ability to put yourself in other people’s shoes that really makes the difference. Just like when I ran an airline, I made a point of hanging out with a really diverse range of staff. From the international pilots right down to the domestic pilots. Happy, hard-working, successful real-world people.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “It’s the ability to put yourself in other people’s shoes that really makes the difference.”

I like this whole real-world thing. It fits me like a lie-flat bed in Air New Zealand Business Class Luxe. I tried it out again on RNZ this week when I said the Māori seats don’t make a lot of sense. Because in the real world I live in they don’t, any more than airy-fairy words like ‘equity’ and ‘treaty obligations’ and ‘the constitution’. Anyone know how any of that’s going to put food on the tables of hard-working Kiwis? Not me.

So stand by for more dispatches from the real world of Christopher Luxon. Meanwhile, the sparkling water thanks, and can I get a menu?