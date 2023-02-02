Are you there, God? When the scammers come calling it's time for fun

Thousands of Kiwis have been receiving strange religious messages via Facebook Messenger. Online preacher Vivian Lee appears to be behind some of them.

OPINION: Like so many other New Zealanders I recently encountered the godspam currently doing the rounds through social media.

Plenty of us have been targeted by messages urging us to find the big guy, prepare for the second coming and join online bible groups, all punctuated – badly – by smiley face and heart emojis.

“Virginia Fallon, don't lose hope,” mine begins, luring me into the false belief it’s a communication from NZ Post, before continuing with a reference to my “difficult situation”.

This, of course, has me thinking it must be something from Westpac, but no, it’s from someone called ‘’God is our Strength’’ who, according to their profile picture, looks just like Jesus.

Even discounting my banking and postal problems, I am indeed experiencing both a difficult situation and ever-diminishing hope, so figure there’s no harm in messaging back. You know, just in case.

“Can you help me find something?” I ask.

For a while God is our Strength is silent. Then, a response: “What are you looking for?”

This conversation is playing out on Friday afternoon, meaning I’m both on deadline and searching for something other to do than meet it. That’ll mean I can panic later, ensuring my best work is produced under pressure.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff A screenshot of the message Stuff journalist Melanie Earley received on January 7.

“Quite a few things,” I type from the bath, “but essentially proof of who I am as a person.”

Whether God is our Strength senses a trap or just has myriad other heathens to deal with, I’m left on “seen”. That’s sad, as I’ve been planning to carry this on for a good long while before telling him/her/them/it I’ve been searching for the driving licence, Onecard and press pass that have fallen from my phone case. Alas, no fun.

To be fair, what’s also no fun are these sorts of fishing exercises that prey (pray?) on people searching for much more important things than a bit of official identification.

So, while an actual proper journalist tracked down the shady characters behind the religious reckonings and an expert warned of the danger they pose, I took the lull in conversation as opportunity to check out what else is lurking in my spam folders.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon can’t find her driver's licence.

In there, I find that not only are many massive windfalls heading my way, but umpteen sexy women want to meet me. Added to that is Spark offering a $90 credit, as well as a congratulatory missive informing me I’m a candidate for inclusion in the next Who’s Who in America – “those men and women who are influencing their nation's development’’.

I only answered one of them, by the way, because I’m arrogant, not stupid.

Nonsense aside, also not stupid are the vast majority of New Zealanders who lost at least $35 million to scams and fraud in 2022. Online safety organisation Netsafe reported a 90% increase in digital harm compared with 2021; the highest number of complaints in its 24-year history.

Investment scams were the most common racket, followed by relationship and trust fraud, resulting in thousands of victims. Of course there’ll be umpteen others gone unreported due to embarrassment or shame. But who hasn’t done something silly for love?

And as for the godspam? A deep dive from Stuff journalist Melanie Earley not only uncovered the creepy culprits responsible, but had Peter Lineham, an emeritus professor of religious history, cautioning against engaging with them.

Messages asking people to join an online bible group should be ignored, he said, unless it’s absolutely clear where they come from.

“They’ll take your money from you and eventually ask you to give up everything in your life that doesn’t fit with their group.”

Forewarned is forearmed: thank god for journalists eh.