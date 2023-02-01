The garden tool that's a wonder of engineering

It’s chainsawing, but not as you know it. A pole saw has a trigger at one end and the chainsaw at the other... “It is literally impossible to saw your arm off,” says Joe Bennett.

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: Welcome to a series of home handyman columns called Tool of the Week. Week One (of two): the electric pole saw.

A tree overhangs my house and in high winds a branch has taken to brushing against the roofing iron, making a noise like a corpse’s fingernails. You know the corpse I mean. It’s the one from the horror story, strung upside down over the roof of a car, and dripping. (I’m sorry if you are having breakfast.)

The version of the story I heard, aged 10 or so, involved a young couple motoring through the wooded countryside without giving a moment’s thought to homicidal maniacs. Then they run out of fuel. Then the sun goes down. Picturesque wood morphs into foreboding forest.

The young man announces that he is going to walk through the foreboding forest to fetch a can of petrol from the nearest village. He tells his beloved to wait calmly in the car until his return and on no account to open the door to homicidal maniacs.

(What is never explained in such stories is why Mr Fuelfetcher doesn’t take his beloved with him, rent a room in the village pub for a night of furthering acquaintance and return to the car in the morning when the sun has restored the world to picturesqueness. Perhaps the answer is our need for horror stories.)

It’s a long night. Boyfriend does not come back. The wind gets up and branches brush against the roof of the car and the rain drips on it and the poor girl is catatonic with terror. But eventually the day returns and she emerges to discover, as you have guessed, young Fuelfetcher strung up over the car with his throat cut and his fingernails rubbing on the roof.

Keen not to spend the winter being reminded of Fuelfetcher’s fate, I resolved to trim my tree. But this presented a difficulty. Climbing the tree was out of the question and my ladder came with a sticker on it. “Warning,” says the sticker, “standing on this step or above may cause you to lose balance.”

The sticker heaves into view when I am about halfway up and immediately I feel the world begin to swirl like water round a plughole. Moreover, I have watched too many television programmes filmed in A&E departments and featuring gentlemen of my age bracket who feel the urge to do a little roofing and soon afterwards find themselves telling the ridiculously young doctor that they can’t feel their legs.

So, in the manner of Macbeth consulting the witches, I put my problem to three friends in the pub, though in my case the witches were warlocks. Harden up, said the first warlock. Get a man in, said the second. Get a pole saw, said the third.

“Oh warlocks,” I exclaimed and got a pole saw. The thing is a wonder.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “The sticker heaves into view when I am about halfway up and immediately I feel the world begin to swirl like water round a plughole.”

A pole saw is a chainsaw on a stick. Now I already have a chainsaw but I am scared of it. I never start it up without the thought that within the hour I may be a multiple amputee. A pole saw, however, has a trigger at one end and the chainsaw at the other, and the distance between the two is up to four metres. It is literally impossible to saw your arm off.

And it is the simplest thing in the world to use. You stand beneath the tree you want to trim, raise the saw like a pike, lean the blade against the relevant branch, and pull the trigger till the branch falls.

Next week: the hard hat.