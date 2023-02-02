2023: the year of the backlash against Māori. Again

Ngarimu Blair is the deputy chair of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

OPINION: This year looks set to be the year of the backlash.

This, I fear, is the likely situation for Māori as the cost of living crisis and surging inflation continues to bite, and as we head into an election year.

Already the Labour government, jolted by declining polls and a tough re-election contest, has started walking back on kaupapa that understood and embraced the importance of working with iwi Māori to improve the disproportionate suffering of our people across almost all social measures.

The resignation of Jacinda Ardern, a leader who understood the essential and crucial role Māori must have in the future of this country, signals another significant change in direction for Māori.

Despite Māori having the least tolerance for the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis which continues to steal food from our tables and heating from our homes, a much-needed focus on supporting hapū and iwi to help our own is looking increasingly politically unpopular this year.

Co-governance and the “think-piece”, He Puapua, have been parked for now, as voter backlash looks for a home as the election draws near.

These are unwanted distractions to most hapū leaders who are simply trying to make the most of miserly Crown treaty settlements to deliver direct and rapid social impact for their people.

Māori have for several years been seen as easy political targets in an election year.

Supplied Don Brash nearly won the 2005 election with a campaign based around claims of “Māori privilege”, including a series of high-profile billboards.

Attacking so-called “Māori privilege” was a plank that almost catapulted former Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to prime minister in the 2005 election. It has been fertile ground for many politicians since then. Even Māori ones.

In recent months – and this will only increase as the year progresses – ACT, NZ First and even National have danced on a pin, railing at various “Māori issues” while trying to avoid being labelled racist.

Sadly, the word racist has been hijacked and so overused in recent times that it has become a patu that has lost its meaning and therefore its impact.

There is a sense from reading comments on news articles and across social media of growing frustration at the frequent use of te reo Māori across the media and in weather forecasts. “Aotearoa” has become a hill to die on for some.

MARK TAYLOR Stuff NZ/Waikato Times NZ First leader Winston Peters at Turangawaewae Marae in a 2018 file photo. His party is one that has been railing at Māori issues, writes Ngarimu Blair.

All these things get thrown into the Māori pot, and it becomes politically unpalatable to find and promote solutions to the many challenges faced by Māori. It forces some of our former political advocates and champions to fall silent – well, this year anyway.

Meanwhile, our health, homeownership and educational outcomes continue to decline.

Our people are least able to tolerate the devastation of high inflation, and the withering impact of a cost-of-living crisis.

In a time when honest dialogue and a focus on helping Māori to help our own is most needed, the pending election looks set to push Māori issues to the “last cab on the rank”.

My people want a country, whatever you choose to call it, where our tamariki are as likely to succeed as anyone else.

Where our young can learn our language and where our culture is not lost to us or the world.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Māori routinely have to fight to be heard in New Zealand’s political debates, such as during this 2021 hikoi protesting against a Manawatū District Council decision to shelve Māori wards.

A world where they see those who look like them across all facets of these lands, from the classroom to the parliament, across local government, to the nurse and doctor, the plumber, the builder, the taxi and bus driver.

Where our young can be the best they can be, where the voice of Māori is valued, where we can add value and share our experience, and where there is a place for us.

Where our eternal connection to our whenua and harbours is appreciated, and the generational wisdom that comes from this connection is allowed to add value and perspective to the communities who now share our place.

Where our health and educational needs will ensure outcomes that bring us up to the same standards and outcomes as everyone else across the community.

My people came close to being completely subsumed by those who first shared then took almost everything, including our ability to support our own.

We became unwanted spectators to the degradation and transformation of our whenua and harbours.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair.

However, my ancestors waited and chose our moment to push back, to resist when we had almost nothing left. To say, no more.

We are resilient people. Humble and proud. We expect respect, but we do not expect nor want any more than any others.

In an election year, we want justice and equity for our people. We do not want to be singled out, nor to be branded as “privileged”.

Because it is a “privilege” that is endured heavily by my people, and it is one I would not wish upon any others.

This election year, understand Māori want what is best for our own, and what is good for Māori is good for all in our shared communities.

For too long the rising tide ignored our waka. Don’t let this happen again.