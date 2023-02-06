Language Matters: Talking to Kids

Mindy Yu is mostly speaking Mandarin to her 13-month-old son Micah so he can pick it up before going to daycare and school.

Corinne Seals is a senior lecturer in applied linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington-Te Herenga Waka.

OPINION: It is no secret that much of our success in what we do in school and at work is determined by how well we can explain our thoughts – whether it be through essays, speeches, meetings, or even talk between peers.

However, recent research has changed people’s understandings of why this might be.

In a 1995 study that became quite famous, Betty Hart and Todd Risley examined the parent-child interaction of 42 families in Kansas and concluded that families from higher socioeconomic backgrounds tended to provide approximately 32 million more words for their children’s input by the child’s third birthday than did families from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

As these families also tended to have higher achieving children in school, the researchers concluded that providing a much higher amount of verbal input to children could help bridge their vocabulary gap. Based on these findings, campaigns were launched in schools to encourage parents to speak and read more to their children.

However, other researchers in education, psychology, sociology, and linguistics since then have questioned the directness of the relationship between more input and higher achievement.

As countless researchers have now pointed out, this study was based on a relatively small group of people, and it is unlikely that all participants from all backgrounds would have been as equally comfortable talking to their children with a recorder present.

Additionally, socioeconomic status brings about many other significant differences such as ability to hire private tutors, the school decile that children attend, the supplementary learning opportunities that parents can fund, and familiarity with how to perform the “language of schooling” (meeting institutional expectations of how to explain oneself, when, and to whom).

In recent years, researchers have revisited the issue of children’s language learning and related success in school, finding that the last point in particular (familiarity with the language of schooling) is especially important.

In their recent early childhood research, Katelyn Kurkul, Eleanor Castine, Kathryn Leech, and Kathleen Corriveau found that exposure to “mechanistic language” early in life seems to play a major role in children’s success in school.

“Mechanistic language” describes the words you use to explain the reason behind something. For example, if a child asks why their toy stopped working, non-mechanistic language would be something like “because it’s broken”.

However, mechanistic language would be something like “because the batteries inside ran out of energy, and the toy needs energy from batteries to be able to turn on”.

Nikoline Arns/Unsplash Research has found exposure early in life to “mechanistic language”, words you use to explain the reason behind something, is important to children’s success in school.

Similarly, children who hear “circular language”, where the answer provides the same information as the question, seem to develop less linguistic sophistication than do children who hear “linear language”.

For example, if a child asks, “Where did Mum go?”, a circular answer is “Mum went out.” However, a linear answer is, “Mum went to the store to get milk for your breakfast tomorrow morning because we ran out.”

Children who hear more linear explanations are exposed to more explanatory language structures, which helps them to connect concepts more quickly and to explain these connections more easily in places like school.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Corinne Seals: “Linguists ... have found that children experience significant improvements in school achievement when they are encouraged to use any home languages alongside the standard language(s) that their schools use.”

The language of schooling also extends to the use of multiple languages in school. Linguists who work in heritage language research contexts around the world have found time and again that children experience significant improvements in school achievement when they are encouraged to use any home languages alongside the standard language(s) that their schools use.

This translingual approach to schooling helps children build more cognitive sophistication within and across languages, which in turn helps them expand their mechanistic and linear language sooner.

Amount of language input matters, but so does the type of language used.