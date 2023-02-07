The new education minister will need her lessons from the chalkface

New education minister Jan Tinetti – pictured with Berhampore School children –will need to draw on her own experience as a teacher and school principal to understand the realities of teaching, writes Sarah Aiono.

Dr Sarah Aiono is chief executive of Longworth Education and is an accredited professional development provider for the Ministry of Education.

OPINION: It was welcome news for teachers when the Prime Minister announced the new Minister of Education, Jan Tinetti.

For too long, the education sector has been led by ministers and government officials who have never had the experience of standing in front of 30-plus children in a busy classroom on a daily basis.

As the election looms at the end of this year, it is inevitable that many experts will share their views on what is or isn’t working in the education system.

It seems that the prerequisite for many of these commentators to be an expert is that they have attended school at some stage in their lifetime.

Aspirational statements are made, rousing calls to action occur, and the future of our children’s wellbeing is all a significant concern for everyone chipping in an opinion.

However, these “experts” have no concept of how the best-laid teaching plans can quickly turn to dust when an unexpected digger arrives in the playground, a mouse is discovered in the cupboard, or someone vomits all over the classroom floor.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Understanding how a classroom full of children operates can only be gained by being in there with them, argues Sarah Aiono.

They have not trained to understand how to manage a classroom full of children, nor to understand how children learn and how to differentiate instructional approaches to match the myriad ways that learning occurs in mixed ability classrooms.

Many of them would certainly baulk at the idea of being paid for 40 hours per week, but working well over 60 or 70 hours to the detriment of their own family time.

Jan Tinetti, as an ex-school principal and teacher herself, will get this. As a school leader, she will have seen first-hand the work/life juggle that her staff would have made daily.

She will understand the lengths that many teachers go to, to make school a fun, engaging and welcoming place for their students.

She will also know, only too well, the impact societal issues have on the ability of teachers to make significant impacts on the progress of their learners.

She will know that if children arrive hungry, without shoes, or cold – they struggle to read, write or do their maths to their best ability.

She will also understand that children who have been hiding in their wardrobe at night from the arguing going on down the hall will be the ones that will fall asleep in the classroom library corner before morning tea, and are best left undisturbed.

She will also understand that the child who has just had a meltdown in the classroom and thrown chairs, does so, because they have no other way to express how frustrated they are with their lot in life. She will get it.

Having these chalk face experiences behind her, New Zealand’s Minister of Education will know that learning is complex and diverse.

She will know that New Zealand children come to school with a diverse range of needs and learning abilities that can’t be boxed up, run through a treadmill, and spat out the other side.

It will be refreshing to have education policy that moves beyond seeing every child as a grade or level and to move the education conversation beyond the rhetoric of “getting them ready for [insert destination here]”.

We look forward to working with a minister who we hope wants to consider whether the fast-paced nature of modern childhood really serves our children.

We have an opportunity with her leadership to set policy that supports an education system that encapsulates the broad range of learning experiences that a modern education system should reflect. It can ensure that children’s dispositions and skills are to the forefront rather than content.

Let’s have an education system that celebrates a multitude of types of success, one that ultimately ensures children leave school with a love of learning, an understanding of what they’re good at and what they want to do in life that makes them happy and fulfilled.

Having “one of us” as a Minister of Education is significant. She will get just how much blood, sweat and tears the teaching profession sink into their job on a daily basis, without the need for “experts” calling into question the dedication and work ethic of those at the chalk face.

Minister Tinetti will have a deep understanding of how children learn, what success looks like. She knows that our children are human beings and not grades or test scores on pieces of paper.

Let’s hope those unqualified experts who will inevitably share their opinions this year sit up and listen to her voice of experience.

Our hopes are high, Minister. You have our full attention.