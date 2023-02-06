Waitangi Day should be about New Zealanders feeling comfortable in both worlds

The faces of Waitangi day at the dawn service at the Te Whare Runanga Marae on the Waitangi Treaty grounds in Waitangi.

Kelvin Davis is the Minister for Māori-Crown Relations and the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

OPINION: I wanted to take some time to reflect on Waitangi and how far we have come as a nation over the past five years.

Waitangi commemorations have moved past the time when politicians were jostled, shoved and even had unsavoury objects thrown at them.

As a Northlander, I never saw this as our way and wanted to turn this around. And so in the North and around the country, events in recent years have been notable more for people coming together; celebrating, reflecting and learning.

READ MORE:

* 'We can't rewrite history, but we can all learn from our history'

* Waitangi Day: What does it mean to modern New Zealand?

* What Te Tiriti means for 2021 - and why it's more important than ever



This is the result of taking the focus away from the politicians and putting it back on where it should be – Te Tiriti o Waitangi; of moving away from using Te Tiriti and equity for Māori as a political football.

We want to keep moving forward with the progress made over successive Labour and National governments.

john selkirk/Stuff Then-National leader Don Brash was spattered with mud by protesters at Waitangi in 2004. The days of politicians being targeted in such ways are in the past, says Kelvin Davis.

I am proud of the fact we now have non-Māori politicians like Grant Robertson and Andrew Little leading pōwhiri in te reo at Waitangi.

When they stood up at Te Whare Rūnanga and gave their korero, I was so proud. This is something I as a kid never thought I would see. This is a commitment to our culture and our identity that is new.

As we head towards 2040 and the 200th anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti, we need to ask ourselves as a nation what we want Māori-Crown relations to look like. That discussion is for all New Zealanders, and it is something that we will continue to reflect on and build over the coming years.

While there is more we need to do, there have been great steps taken to grow and strengthen our national identity.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins speaks from Waitangi.

I think of New Zealand history in schools and the fact that every child now learns about our history. As a former principal, this was something I never expected to see. Teaching our history will help make Te Tiriti something more understandable and less scary for generations to come.

We also celebrated the first Matariki public holiday last year.

These policies are just examples, but the impact they have for our culture, and for our nation, will have a lasting impact. These sorts of changes mean future generations will come to Waitangi to reflect, celebrate and consider.

When I think about the work of the ministry I oversee, Māori-Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, I’m reminded of what Te Arawhiti translates to – “crossing the bridge”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kelvin Davis is the Minister for Māori-Crown Relations and deputy leader of the Labour Party.

On one side, we have the Māori world, and on the other Pākehā. Almost exclusively it has been one-way traffic, with Māori asked to step into a world that is often foreign to them.

The work we are doing now is helping the Crown and its agencies begin to cross that bridge in the opposite direction.

It is my dream that we develop to the point where people cross the bridge in both directions freely, feeling comfortable in both languages and in both worlds.

That point is still in the future, but I am proud of how far we have come, and I look forward with a degree of optimism and hope that the days of throwing objects are passed.

I know that we will continue to come together to learn, to celebrate and to grow as a nation.