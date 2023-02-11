It's about the art, not the artist - Richard Swainson

Dr Richard Swainson runs Hamilton's last DVD rental store and is a weekly contributor to the Waikato Times history page.

OPINION: There's a scene in the excellent new movie Tár where the title character, a classical conductor and composer of international renown, teaches a one-off class at the Juilliard School. A student is conducting a small ensemble. The music is avant-garde and contemporary.

Lydia Tár warms neither to the piece nor its interpretation. Treating the student with respect, she politely suggests that J.S. Bach would have been a better selection for the exercise. The student resists the advice, citing issues with Bach's personal life, his colour and his gender. Again responding with a degree of equanimity that would not be a feature of the pedagogy of earlier eras, Tár urges the student to set aside such concerns and instead consider Bach's music. She asks the student to contemplate a future scenario in which the student's professional future might be at stake, such as an audition. Would the student wish to be assessed on ability or gender, sexuality and ethnicity? It's a cogent point, argued with logic and sensitivity.

After some more back and forth banter in which each party stands their respective ground, the student labels the maestro "a bitch", leaving the auditorium in frenetic state, akin to a sulky teenager.

It's an interesting sequence, arguably the strongest in the film. If one purpose of art is to explain the culture to itself, Tár meets the standard admirably. Adding another level of complexity to the polemic, it is subsequently made clear that the protagonist has herself abused her power, sexually manipulating then professionally destroying at least one vulnerable subordinate. Seemingly the voice of reason - although even that is clearly up for debate - Lydia Tár has feet of clay. In the age of cancel culture, her evident talent is irrelevant. The end is nigh.

In an all too rare example of the Academy recognising excellence, Tár has been nominated for six Oscars, including one for Cate Blanchett's performance in the title role. In the Oscar race to date, as well as another award ceremonies, Blanchett has unsurprisingly proven both magnanimous and inclusive, talking up the skills and chances of other nominees. One fellow thespian she has celebrated is Danielle Deadwyler in Till, a film that has yet to enjoy a New Zealand release. Another is Andrea Riseborough, in To Leslie, an independent production much championed by other high profile movie stars, whose promotional budget was virtually nonexistent.

Deadwyler's own nomination was widely predicted by Oscar prognosticators. Riseborough's was not. When it transpired that the latter had been favoured and the former overlooked, together with another much fancied actress, Viola Davis, all hell broke loose. Till's director, Chinonyme Chukwu alluded to a film industry "...aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny toward Black women". Suitably chastened, the Academy held an inquiry into what had transpired. It was implied by some that Riseborough, a little fancied underdog in a little-seen movie, was a racist interloper whose privileged - and presumably all white - friends had somehow hoodwinked honest voters. It was the biggest American electoral fraud since Jeb Bush installed his big brother as president for a second term.

It was never exactly clear what crime the Academy was investigating. Perhaps the imperfections of democracy? Or maybe the subjective nature of assessing one performance over another? Had the "wrong" decision been made? If so, it would not be the first time. It is undeniable that many talented filmmakers "of colour" have been ignored in the past. In a just world perhaps Spike Lee should have won Best Director for Do the Right Thing, or BlacKkKlansman. Then again, Charles Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Howard Hawks, Orson Welles, Stanley Kubrick and David Lynch were not so recognised, either. To even begin to explore the artistic slights of the Academy would take a score more columns of this size. We are talking about an industry that overlooked Citizen Kane (1941).

It says something about American culture at present that Chukwu was so quick to play the race card. Like Tár's student, for her work is secondary to identity. To slight the work becomes a personal attack, not a considered artistic judgement. If you think someone else's movie is better than mine, you are a racist. If you voted for Andrea Riseborough, you hate all black women.

Frankly, this is idiocy. Not just sour grapes but truly reprehensible logic - or non-logic - premised on a kind of "two wrongs make a right" bitterness. It's not just that injustices of the past are used as an excuse for injustices of the present but, far more importantly, that any kind of historical issues beyond the merit of the art itself are seen to have relevance. If Bach is the most awful wretch imaginable, his music is still brilliant. If Roman Polanski committed a crime against an underage girl, Repulsion and Rosemary's Baby and The Pianist are still masterpieces. If Michael Jackson did unspeakable things, we can still all dance to Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough.

The art, not the artist is a simple enough concept. Those who put identity politics ahead of it frequently come across as having no appreciation of art at all, blinded by this or that "progressive" agenda, assessing everything through an ideological prism, like so many Stalinist censors before them. Didacticism is seemingly valued above all else: simple morality plays where this or that group is held to account for this or that crime, with guilt and shame appropriately apportioned.

If the USA remains a bastion of these appalling contemporary trends, last year's debacle over Shakespeare in this country suggested New Zealand is not too far behind. A Creative New Zealand decision to suspend funding to an annual Shakespeare Festival had importance less for the fiscal impact than the arguments employed against the Bard. A description of Shakespeare as "located within a canon of imperialism" would have made Karl Marx himself proud. These self-appointed gatekeepers need to be reminded that the play is the thing, not the playwright or the means of delivery.