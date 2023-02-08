A year on from the occupation at Parliament, what has changed?

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley is co-director of He Whenua Taurikura, the national centre for countering violent extremism.

OPINION: For three weeks in February 2022, we watched the spectacle of protesters camped on the front lawn of Parliament, supported by occupations and protests in Picton, Wānaka, Invercargill, Christchurch and Auckland.

Into the fourth week, things got tense and then violent. Police moved the occupiers off on March 2.

It is one of those defining moments in New Zealand’s political history. A year on, what has changed?

There was earlier evidence that the local constituency for conspiratorial and often vitriolic views was expanding, especially as the 2020 general election unfolded.

A bunch of minor political parties expanded on existing conspiratorial views concerning 5G, 1080, fluoridation and the Compact on Migration to include views about the pandemic (“plandemic”).

The Department of Internal Affairs commissioned the Institute for Strategic Dialogue to provide an analysis of New Zealand’s online and extremist ecosystem.

Ross Giblin The protests at Parliament were cast as a demand for freedom from government-imposed Covid restrictions, but many of the underlying messages on display there have continued since the disbandment of those restrictions, says Paul Spoonley.

The results were presented at He Whenua Taurikura hui in mid-2021 and were based on data from 2020.

An average week saw 192 local extremist accounts in action, with more than 20,000 posts and over 200,000 likes and upvotes.

But what was telling was that for every 100,000 Facebook users in New Zealand, 757 visited far-right Facebook sites. This compared with 399 in Australia, 252 in Canada and 233 in the USA.

As the pandemic dragged on through 2021, the level of social cohesion began to wane while extreme conspiratorial views gained a foothold.

By the time of the parliamentary protests, the more extreme activists mixed – online and now in person – with a range of anti-vax and anti-mandate communities and individuals.

There was no hesitancy in expressing anger, intolerance and threats to public figures and institutions – and ethnic and indigenous groups.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Signs demanding an end to mandates restricting the lives of people who had not been vaccinated against Covid proliferated at the protest.

In the year since, and despite the removal of anti-Covid measures, these politics have continued. It is hard to know how many remain committed to these low-trust, hostile and conspiratorial views. Work by groups monitoring these activities certainly suggest an ongoing audience.

It also became obvious during the parliamentary occupation that American far-right, QAnon and MAGA politics had become influential amongst those protesting.

The combination of conspiracy influencers, online platforms, and the escalation in anti-government politics, many of them American, was now a major source of local political anger and mis/disinformation.

The appearance and antics of the local Sovereign Citizens (SovCits) groups are testament to this influence. Why should some New Zealanders align themselves with a common law (based on an interpretation of the Bible) American movement and a peculiar understanding of the 1887 Sheriffs Act?

Braden Fastier/Stuff The protest ended with a violent riot on March 2.

This has been mixed with racism directed at Māori, Muslims, Jews and immigrants. I have been researching anti-semitism in Aotearoa New Zealand for more than 40 years and the current level of anti-semitism is easily the highest I have seen.

One particular component has come to characterise these politics - misogyny. The Hate and Extreme Insights Aotearoa (HEIA) group at the University of Auckland examined tweets between 2019 and 2022. The then Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was easily the most mentioned person (18,000 posts or 92% of those mentioning politicians).

But what was especially telling was that she was the subject of 93% of the posts that were classified as “strongly negative, angry, sexually explicit or toxic”.

We are left with some major challenges to our democratic values, systems and processes.

The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, which is based on 32,000 respondents globally (New Zealand is not included in the report recently released; that data will be available later), is headlined “Navigating in a Polarised World” (last year, it was “The Cycle of Distrust”).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Protesters attempt to block the police, as the occupation at Parliament entered its final hours on March 2, 2022.

It records the decline in trust (especially in governments) and economic optimism, and the increase in the level of personal anxiety.

Of concern to respondents is the lack of civility and mutual respect, and a belief that the social fabric of societies is so weak that it does not provide a foundation for unity and a common purpose.

The Edelman Trust Barometer report describes six countries (including the USA, South Africa and Sweden) as severely polarised. Australia falls into the camp of moderately polarised but with significantly entrenched divisions. I suspect New Zealand is in a similar position.

The presence of various forms of anxiety and the decline in trust continues to fuel disengagement and disruption in democratic systems.

The test of how stickable these local conspiratorial and vitriolic views are, the size of their constituency and whether political civility and process are compromised will be tested later this year as a general election takes place.

Some of the early signs are not great. The cancellation of the Labour Party barbecue at Waitangi or constituency clinics are worrying.

On the upside, there was limited impact on local body elections.

Will the events of early 2022 be a particular moment of radical action and views – or are they now entrenched and an ongoing element of politics in Aotearoa New Zealand?