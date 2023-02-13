Climate Action Week: What businesses need to know about emissions regulations

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce business development adviser Alistair Schorn says regulation will soon require businesses to report their own emissions.

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce business development adviser Alistair Schorn explains what businesses need to be ready for as part of Climate Action Week.

OPINION: At the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, we are delighted to participate in Marlborough Climate Action Week, and to partner with responsible and forward-thinking local businesses that are taking meaningful action to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and ecological footprints.

We know that it will be increasingly imperative for local businesses to improve their knowledge and awareness regarding the potential effects of climate change on their respective businesses, and the impacts of their activities in either exacerbating or mitigating climate change.

The Marlborough economy is highly dependent on a small number of primary industries, all of which are susceptible to environmental factors. As a result, climate change holds the potential to materially affect the region’s future economic prospects.

READ MORE:

* Storms ahead for supply chains – NZ needs a resilient, nation-wide plan

* Three things for business leaders to consider in 2023

* Meet the Australian carrying the weight of Kiwi dairy farmers' methane-busting hopes

* The case for banning some of New Zealand's shortest flights



Our research indicates that, at the moment, the general level of awareness on the part of business regarding the regulatory changes that will happen over the next few years in this area is relatively low.

The first such regulatory change has already been implemented, in the form of the Climate Related Disclosure Standards issued by the New Zealand External Reporting Board, Te Kāwai Ārahi Pūrongo Mōwhaho.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the plan for agricultural emissions pricing (video first published December 21, 2022).

These standards entered into force on January 1, 2023, and they will over the next several years put in place increasing requirements on New Zealand businesses to measure, report and reduce their emissions.

Even in cases where companies are not directly required by regulation to undertake these steps, the reality is that they will increasingly be required to do so by their clients, as reporting requirements are pushed into the supply chains of larger companies, that are required to report their emissions.

Further pressure is likely to come from outside New Zealand’s borders – we are increasingly seeing regulation being developed in the European Union and the USA, around the use of trade policy to reduce deforestation or the use of pesticides.

These policies are likely to have an increasing impact on the ability of Marlborough’s producers to export their products into these regions.

At the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, we will continue to work with our members and with partners such as the Marlborough District Council, to educate and support the Marlborough business community in navigating its way through this ever-changing and rapidly developing landscape, reduce the ecological footprint of our region’s industries and build climate-resilient and climate-positive business.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.