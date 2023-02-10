Josie Pagani - Different standard applies when the low paid are given more

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: You can't increase wages without ... increasing wages.

Every time I debate colleagues on the right they try to tell me they can make New Zealand better off by keeping wages down.

That’s like HR telling you, ‘’We can't give you a salary increase, but we’re prepared to offer a 10% increase in platitudes about how valuable you are to us.’’

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promised to return the Labour Party to its historic job of delivering a better share of the economy to working New Zealanders. This week he ditched the policies that no-one understands, and surprised everyone with one of the biggest lifts in the minimum wage in years. A rise of $1.50 takes the wage to $22.70 an hour.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins puts stamp on Government - but is it really a policy purge?

* 'Small businesses will struggle' with minimum wage increase, BusinessNZ says



It seems like a big increase, but that is because price rises have been bigger than usual.

If there's one thing this Government has got right from day one, and delivered without bungling anything, it has been the minimum wage.

Stuff Minimum wage increases help to lift thousands of the poorest up a notch.

Not only do these increases help to lift thousands of the poorest a notch, they also mean the Government has a huge saving in wage subsidies.

That's because families who earn less than the living wage get Working for Families tax credits. When the minimum wage goes up, the g​overnment has to spend less subsidising low wages. More to spend on paying teachers, police and nurses, or cutting your tax if that's what you want.

Although, there are some costs: Superannuation is set as a proportion of the after-tax average hourly wage. Therefore, if you're on NZ Super, you will be made better off automatically when wages rise. If you're still opposed to minimum wages rising, I invite you to hand some of your Super back. No, me neither.

Phil O’Reilly, from Iron Duke Partners, went on radio to complain that a higher minimum wage would have to be matched by increases in other wages to maintain relativities. He's probably right, but he says that like it's a bad thing. How outrageous that people on average wages might also get pay increases!

He also claimed, probably correctly, that some businesses will not be able to afford to pay the increase. An extra $1.50 an hour amounts to $60 a week.

But if your business model depends on paying people less than they need to live on, the problem is your business, not wages.

What I have found, talking to friends who own businesses in hospitality, is that most want to be good employers. They want to pay their staff well so that they stay. But they tell me the problem is the cafe next door which pays less and charges less.

The best way to solve this problem is to make sure the place next door can't undercut you by paying less.

Critics claim that a hike in the minimum wage will lead to job losses.

Research has now shown pretty clearly that when wages go up to the living wage level, we don't get more unemployment.

A ground-breaking 1993 study compared fast food restaurants in New Jersey which raised their minimum wage, while the same businesses in neighbouring Pennsylvania did not. Classical economics predicted employment in New Jersey would decrease – it did not. The results ‘’showed that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs’’, the committee said in awarding the Nobel Prize for Economics to David Card.

The thing that gets me is the double standard. I looked up the accounts of a few businesses in low wage sectors.

McDonald’s, for example, increased its profit after tax by 29.2% on a 12% rise in revenue – in other words, its profits rose not just because of higher prices.

Our largest retirement care operator, Ryman, announced its underlying profit for the most recent six months was up by 44.8% on the previous year.

Stuff Josie Pagani: Research has now shown pretty clearly that when wages go up to the living wage level, we don't get more unemployment.

Another operator, Summerset, announced an increase of 9.2%. The Summerset CEO's pay is ordinary among listed company CEOs, and for all I know he deserves every cent. I just note that his base salary jumped from $607,155 to $649,631, which was an increase of almost exactly 7%.

Quite rightly, I haven't found a single news release from business representatives denouncing the increase, saying it will cause inflation and have to be passed on to customers (although I bet it was). Not a single person claimed that this would lead to increased unemployment for CEOs.

I mean no criticism of these businesses, or their profits. The point is that no-one leapt into the media to call for restraint when these figures were released. Why then are the very lowest paid, who have the least power to determine their incomes, subjected to a different standard from the businesses that employ them?

It’s called the ‘’Labour’’ party for a reason. Our new 'bread and butter' prime minister is returning to its historical mission. To make us all better off.