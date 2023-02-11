Why I (almost) signed up to be a 'winner' and get rich quick

The Financial Markets Authority warns WeWe Global is a suspected Ponzi scheme. But still, it attracts a big crowd to a Christchurch event. Stuff senior reporter Martin van Beynen tries to attend.

Reporter MARTIN VAN BEYNEN seems to be a target for people wanting to make others rich. In one week he encounters two miraculous schemes that will let him retire in luxury.

SATIRE: This must be the week to get rich. First I am approached by my new Facebook friend Bill Raina. He wants me to sign up for a $200,000 grant, no strings attached.

Talk about a windfall. Then from another contact I hear about a new scheme called WEWE Global that pays 10% a month – yes you read it right – not 10% a year, but 10% a month, on your investment!

WEWE is having a public meeting at the Novotel Hotel at Christchurch Airport so wild horses can’t keep me from signing up for a ticket (A$20) immediately.

But let's get back to Bill, a charming gent who, out of the blue, asks to be my Facebook friend. He looks so nice, I accept in a flash. Good old Bill, he messages me straight away to ask “Hi how’s it going?” (I added the question mark by the way) followed by, “I hope all is well with you”.

Over the next few days we get to know each other. This guy is all heart as you can see from the following exchanges:

“I want to ask if you've been notified by the Economic support?” he asks.

“No, tell me more.”

“The program was set up by the International Economic Organization to help people financially all over the world in take care of kids, buying houses, paying rents and lots more, i got $200,000 cash from them and thought you would have gotten the notification from them as well?” (Spelling and grammar are not Bill’s strong point.)

“That’s amazing – how do I sign up?”

“They select winner's through social media platforms and the program is a grant offer setup to help citizens around the globe financially and our names was selected as a lucky winner on their receiver list.”

SUPPLIED WEWE is in New Zealand showing people how they can get rich quick. Pity the FMA thinks it’s a Ponzi scheme.

He helpfully includes a link to a Facebook page for a guy called Johnny Oldcamp.

“Wow Bill, thanks a million I'm so grateful. This will really help me.”

“I'm sure you will also benefit from this program as well,” messages Bill.

“It sounds almost too good to be true – but if you've benefited then I hope I can too.”

“I already received mine from them for real and trust me in doing this because if I didn’t confirmed it I won’t be telling you all this by now.”

He sends me a picture of the cash he has in his hot little hands.

Supplied Bill Raina gives me a taste of what's coming my way.

“Thanks Bill you are a legend. I have become a friend of Mr Oldcamp. What a champ he is for giving all this money. I can't wait to be contacted to go to the next step. Thanks again Bill. You have saved my life.”

“I wish you the best.”

Meanwhile, I’m reading up on WEWE Global because I believe in doing my own research and not relying on the media, experts or people who know more than me.

At the meeting I’m going to hear a guy called Diego Endrizzi, a presidential ambassador and global master distributor for the organisation. I find WEWE’s marketing material totally convincing although to be honest I don’t really understand it.

I just see the words “multi-services platform” and “decentralised autonomous organisation” and “mass adoption of cryptocurrency” and “blockchain products” and that’s enough for me.

“Are you struggling financially, dissatisfied with you current situation, looking for a way out, a way forward?” WEWE asks.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Stuff senior reporter Martin van Beynen, left, talks to Frank Stace of WEWE. The cryptocurrency platform is a suspected Ponzi and pyramid scheme, according to the Financial Markets Authority.

I do note a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) warning that advises caution about this suspected Ponzi scheme. When I hear Ponzi I always think pizza so it doesn’t worry me. Anyway the FMA is so negative. I can make my own decisions.

From what I can tell (which isn't much), WEWE’s main product is ‘Cloud Minting’, which is a computer in the cloud that the customer buys, and that pays back 10% of the purchase price every month for 30 amazing months, thereby tripling your investment.

As a friend of mine points out this means “the product allegedly creates storage that is in high demand and provides an enormous revenue stream”. Needless to say he is a bit sceptical but, I won’t lie to you, I’m sold.

The generous payments are made in the organisation’s own crypto coins called LFI, which can be converted to BitCoins (BTC) and then to cash. Incredibly members can also make money by recruiting new members, and receiving a percentage of their profits many levels downstream.

The LFI is so great because it’s a private token used only in the WEWE global ecosystem. In other words the supply is endless. Brilliant. It’s a bit like printing money.

Do I need to do some more research before investing by retirement nest egg? Of course not. These guys wouldn’t rip me off.

OK, the New York Times has done a real downer of an article by profiling Christchurch local Danny de Hek, who was brought up a Jehovah’s Witness. De Hek makes YouTube videos exposing Ponzi schemes and has WeWe Global in his sights. Good on you Danny but these WEWE guys are just so genuine and just want me to be rich by sitting back and letting them use my money.

With WEWE promising to make me a fortune, I am now dealing with my other benefactor Johnny Oldcamp who, after I have signed up as his Facebook friend, messages me.

SUPPLIED My new Facebook friend Raina hooks me up with Johnny Oldcamp.

“Hello Mr Martin van Beynen. My name is Mr Johnny Oldcamp from the International Economic Organization.”

Twenty minutes later I’m getting a Facebook audio call, which I don’t pick up. I ask Johnny to call me back on my cellphone.

“Are you ready to claim your package as well?” he messages.

”You bet I am. Looking forward to getting it all done. What do you need from me?”

He gives a little spiel first. This guy knows what he is talking about, which is not surprising since he has so much money to give away.

He explains my Facebook profile “was picked for the category of a winner”. Good fortune is smiling on me, obviously.

“We are united to Power Success and Focus For Deaf People, Hearing, Poor, Retire and Workers in the community supported by the Federal Government. Can we proceed with the process?”Johnny asks.

“Yes, what do you need?” I respond.

“* Date of Birth..... * Occupation….. * Phone Number..... * Email Address....... Text the answers back to me here.”

Easy peasy.

BROOK SABIN WEWE held a meeting at the Novotel Christchurch Airport on Thursday.

It’s now Thursday and you can imagine my excitement as I approach the swanky Novotel for the WEWE meeting, which is on the sixth floor. I have my ticket handy and enter the hallway leading to the function room and WEWE’s presentation. People like me are lining up and there’s a background murmur of excitement. Well, who wouldn’t be excited.

My ticket is scanned by a super nice guy at the entrance and he asks me to wait. Wow, this is great. Have I been singled out for a door prize?

Local WEWE man Frank Stace, a property developer from Oxford, emerges from the throng and shocks me to the core by telling me I’m not allowed in because it’s a members only event and tries to lure me away to somewhere private.

I won’t lie to you. I’m gobsmacked. I thought this was a public meeting. I seem to have been barred entry just because I’m an investigative reporter. Frank, you’re killing me. You’re depriving me of one of the most compelling business opportunities of a lifetime, to use a WEWE marketing phrase.

I create a bit of a fuss. Only Frank, the hotel’s security manager and several WEWE enthusiasts stand between me and financial nirvana. Frank obviously doesn’t want me to know the secret because I'm a reporter. Talk about a letdown. Later, I hear Diego didn’t come after all, on “legal advice”.

Well there’s always Bill and the $200,000 I can expect very soon.