Can we learn from the earthquakes in Turkey?

The death toll has been rising rapidly, while scores more people are injured.

Richard Sharpe is a distinguished fellow of Engineering New Zealand and a life member of the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering.

OPINION: The images of pancaked, toppled and leaning buildings in the news from Turkey will be deja vu for the reconnaissance team of engineers, geoscientists and emergency managers who went to Turkey two weeks after the magnitude-7.6 Kocaeli earthquake in 1999.

The scale and extent of the damage to buildings and infrastructure were overwhelming, as were the dazzle paint markings on the wreckage documenting the numbers of those rescued or found dead.

Organised by the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering with hard costs met by Toka Tū Ake EQC, and with students from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul as guides, members spent 10 days observing the damage and societal response from the earthquake on the Northern Anatolian Fault that killed about 20,000.

The earthquake’s epicentre was about 100 kilometres east of Istanbul, where a few died in buildings damaged close to the city’s Ataturk Airport, its main airport at the time. Historically, this fault periodically unzips from east to west and an M7+ earthquake is now expected close to Istanbul.

READ MORE:

* Baby born under Syrian earthquake rubble named 'Miracle' by hospital

* Time running out to get critical supplies to areas hardest hit by earthquake

* Video captures the moment a tower block collapses in Turkey earthquake aftershock



While the intensity of shaking in the 1999 and latest two earthquakes was probably similar to that experienced in Christchurch’s in 2010-11, the vast majority of the collapsed buildings were different in structural type and inherent resilience to those in New Zealand.

Supplied A collapsed building is virtually intact after from the magnitude 7.6 Kocaeli earthquake in Turkey in 1999.

Being able to inspect the underside of a toppled, apparently otherwise intact, building was unexpected.

The team was there to bring lessons learnt back to New Zealand. While earthquakes highlight the weakest aspects of buildings and reinforce the need to have good structural concepts and inherent resilience such as ductility, the biggest lesson was the need to have a highly trained urban search and rescue team always ready.

In New Zealand in 1999, our capability had been reportedly starved of resources and the remnant was an enthusiastic Fires Service team in Palmerston North who had taken the initiative to train and stay prepared.

Supplied Devastation from the Kocaeli earthquake in Turkey

The team in Turkey saw and heard evidence of multiple international teams working over the same buildings because there was no universal system for marking the buildings after a search.

The New Zealand authorities responded to the message and, in the following decade, intensively trained teams were formed, accredited with the United Nations organisation, and showed their value and heroism in Christchurch in February 2011. Importantly, similarly accredited international teams that arrived knew the agreed protocols and were able to work beside and relieve the New Zealand teams.

Supplied A building marked as having been searched.

The reconnaissance team came back enthusiastic to continue to advocate for the best seismic resilience to be incorporated in buildings and infrastructure.

In Turkey, there was not a government or market-driven process to assess existing buildings for seismic resilience. There was, however, an internationally-respected number of universities and consulting engineers teaching and undertaking design for earthquakes.

Given Istanbul’s extreme vulnerability, the Government of Türkiye soon set up the Istanbul Seismic Risk Mitigation and Emergency Preparedness Project, backed by the World Bank. During the decade after the earthquake many projects were undertaken targeting the improvement of the resilience of Istanbul.

In 2014, a New Zealand multi-disciplinary team led by Beca International Consultants joint-ventured with a leading Turkish engineering consultancy, Prota, to investigate the feasibility of seismically strengthening a sample of 376 typical, existing, five-storey apartment buildings, of which there are more than 100,000 in Istanbul.

Supplied ‘’Whether in Turkey or New Zealand, it is a fact of life that the ground-shaking close to the origin of a M7+ earthquake will cause significant damage,’’ says Richard Sharpe.

This multimillion project over two years found that this type is considered extremely vulnerable and at least one respected Turkish engineer predicted that a million may die in these if the expected large earthquake strikes near Istanbul.

In a later project, many school buildings and public buildings were seismically assessed and strengthening designed. This team, in association with the Turkish agent for New Zealand-invented lead-rubber base-isolation bearings, made a number of representations to the Turkish Ministry of Health. More than 20 years later, many of Turkey’s new hospitals are base isolated.

It is most unlikely that the buildings we have seen collapsed in the recent Turkish earthquakes comply with Turkey’s current building seismic codes or, indeed, with that applicable at the time of construction. It is very unlikely that it is feasible to strengthen such buildings. The temporary relocation of inhabitants during strengthening is a significant part of the cost.

Whether in Turkey or New Zealand, it is a fact of life that the ground-shaking close to the origin of a M7+ earthquake will cause significant damage that is possibly uneconomic to repair in all but the most recent or high-importance (eg, hospitals) buildings.

The number of Turkish cities with large populations affected simultaneously demonstrates the need for preparation in New Zealand for the worst scenario for a Southern Alpine event.

As rare as M7+ earthquakes are in New Zealand, and even with the unlikelihood of such total building collapses here, the tragedy in Turkey this week should reincentivise us to incorporate seismic resilience in our infrastructure.