How is anyone supposed to live on less than $22.70 an hour?

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist.

OPINION: When you travel in the United States, you tip.

Not just for great service. Not just for good service. Unless the waiter dumps a steaming great bowl of gumbo in your lap, or the taxi-driver diverts from the quickest route in order to carry out a drive-by shooting, you tip.

And you don’t complain about tipping in the Greatest Country On Earth, because you understand this is the only way that service workers make enough bucks to get by. Your tip is topping up those workers’ ludicrously low wages.

Don’t ask me why they’re so low, it’s the American way. Something to do with freedom (see also ‘’freedom for the poor to sleep under bridges’’).

READ MORE:

* RNZ-TVNZ merger gone, minimum wage rises, policies delayed in Government 'refocus'

* 'Small businesses will struggle' with minimum wage increase, BusinessNZ says

* Retailers look to put their prices up, cut staff in bid to survive minimum wage increase

* Josie Pagani - Different standard applies when the low paid are given more



But this column is not about tipping in America. This column is about working in New Zealand, where tipping is not required because of our minimum wage, right? A minimum wage that in April will skyrocket by (let me get my calculator with all the zeroes) a whopping $1.50 to an eye-watering $22.70 an hour.

And yet there is unease. And concern. How will business cope? Well, let me turn that question on its head and shake it until any loose change comes out, because, goodness knows, anyone on the minimum wage could do with it. The real question is how is anyone supposed to cope on less than $22.70 an hour?

If you think that’s possible, please show your working. Include food and rent and utilities and transport costs, obviously, but also contingencies like the washing machine breaking down.

Stuff In April the minimum wage will increase by $1.50.

If you don’t think living on less than $22.70 an hour is a goer, then congratulations – we are on the same planet. But if you still don’t like the idea of that sum being the minimum wage then pray tell me, how are people supposed to make up the difference?

Maybe everyone on the minimum wage should be like those young go-getters we sometimes read about – mortgage-free multiple-property owners by the age of 30, all due to hard work, scrimping and saving, no Netflix and a massive cash injection from the parents. Or maybe not.

Maybe just this: If your business can’t afford to pay minimum wage, your business model is broken.

Ah, but it’s the economy that we must worry about when we increase the minimum wage, warn those who see ‘’the economy’’ as a machine in the corner that must be kept smoothly running and well-oiled without ever having an effect on the real lives of real people. But must we worry, really?

The implication left hanging in the air is that if the minimum wage goes up so will the cost of everything everywhere all at once.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “If your business can’t afford to pay minimum wage, your business model is broken.”

Now, I may have got my PhD in Economics out of a Weet-Bix packet, but I doubt it. Another buck-fifty an hour for the lowest-paid is not going to result in rampant inflation on the showroom sticker-price of Maseratis. Or Mazdas. It won’t affect the salary demands of air traffic controllers or anaesthesiologists.

And is there really any reason why it should force our supermarket duopoly to raise their prices, given they already have fatter margins than a student essay aiming for a big page count?

Enter stage right Nicola Willis, who forever wears the expression of someone who may at any time be required to step forward and say something starting with ‘’what Chris meant just then was’’.

Willis has the unenviable task of walking a fine line. On the one hand she must support some sort of rise in the minimum wage to counter the rampant global inflation that Grant Robertson has personally inflicted on hard-working Kiwis. On the other hand it can’t be what the Government proposes, because she can’t agree with the Government.

And so Willis has proposed an unspecified ‘more modest’ rise.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis has said the minimum wage rise should have been ‘more modest’.

To be clear, that’s a more modest rise than the $1.50 that would just about keep up with inflation. So perhaps, what, a quarter of the cost of a packet of gingernuts then? That certainly is modest. Modesty-wise, it makes Mahatma Gandhi look like one of the Kardashians.

Perhaps the answer really is the American-style economy. But not just for the lowest-paid.

We could dial the minimum wage way back, but have a maximum wage for high-earners too. Above that, if you want that first-class trip to the Seychelles you gotta hustle hustle hustle baby for tips to top you up.

Or we could just agree that everyone who does a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay.

Apparently that’s something that FDR was banging on about back in 1937. What a Commie.