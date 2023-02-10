Chris Hipkins' challenges and the case for a snap election

OPINION: Labour under Chris Hipkins is delivering a masterclass in changing the look and feel of the Government.

One thing injected into Labour since Hipkins took over has been a bit of agility, agility that the party had barely exhibited since the early days of Covid-19. As the bureaucratic response to the pandemic rolled on, so Labour, from Jacinda Ardern down, seemed to get bogged down with it.

Even once the policy edifice of Covid-19 had been mostly torn down, the Government seemed unable to shake the hold the virus had on it. That’s understandable, Cabinet ministers are nothing if not human, but it meant a political leaden-footedness that only now seems to be broken.

Hipkins has reshuffled his Cabinet – in the coming weeks that will start to make the Government look and feel different. Then on Wednesday he ditched one policy that a lot of people knew about – the RNZ/TVNZ merger. And one that most people had probably forgotten about, biofuel mandates – part of the Government’s mixed salad of climate change measures.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits 18 Egret Avenue, Maungatapu, Tauranga.

He also kicked a bunch into the long grass – but did not commit to getting rid of them. In fact, social insurance and hate speech may well be back if Labour is returned to power at this year’s election.

In the meantime RNZ is to get more money to keep it sustainable – in the area of $10 million, while getting another dollop to reach new audiences.

Three Waters will be the next major area for Hipkins to cauterise, as well as light rail in Auckland. This will prove just how pragmatic Hipkins, the self-described “pragmatic”, is about getting re-elected.

Light rail should basically be pushed back to Auckland to sort out, along with funding, and if mayor Wayne Brown wants to go in another direction so be it. Auckland needs a lot more public transport, but a slow tram meandering through Auckland and then slowly rolling out to the airport has always seemed to be neither fish nor fowl.

A reach back into the past of the light rail was an idea entertained by former minister Phil Twyford – an unsolicited proposal by a NZ Super Fund consortium to design, build and operate new Auckland transport system. Twyford messed up the process, but the idea itself was well worth considering.

The Super Fund ultimately withdrew when it was clear it wasn’t going to go anywhere. Finance Minister Grant Robertson was well known as not being a fan of the proposal. But with a new prime minister, wanting to think outside the box they could do worse: a way to mitigate risk, bring significant private capital and knowhow and actually get Auckland some First World kit.

Three Waters is more complicated. The politics have been so mismanaged by Labour that what was mostly a pretty boring infrastructure consolidation turned into a war against councils, overlaid with the spectre of Iwi control over water.

One of the underlying design features of Three Waters was that by taking control off councils, more debt could be raised on much larger balance sheets (the ratings agencies were pretty clear that ratings for the new entities would depend on how far away from council control they were – the further away the better).

If Hipkins turns around and basically walks away from it, it will be five wasted years. It will also be a massive blow to Labour’s collective ego – this was going to be a big legacy project: fixing up the nation’s water. And it will be difficult to give councils what they want – more control – without compromising the whole thing. Probably the best he can do is get rid of the complicated governance and co-governance structure.

Now assuming he can manage to thread the needle on all of that, Labour could find itself continuing to excel in the polls. Since Hipkins has taken over he has made Christopher Luxon look decidedly flat-footed.

Luxon may be many things, but one thing he certainly is is a planner. He makes a strategy and carefully plans how it will unfold. The problem with politics is that events – such as the shock resignation of a prime minister – require swift re-evaluation of strategies and plans.

Unlike more slowly changing consumer preferences – with which Luxon has considerable experience – political preferences can be swayed quickly by events. Even the best politicians scramble to respond to these.

That’s why Hipkins must be considering the possibility of a snap election if he continues to bump up Labour’s fortunes, and National and the other parties must be prepared for it.

Yes, since John Key rose to power, prime ministers have essentially eschewed the electoral advantage of being able to call an election whenever they want.

But Hipkins has a dead-set good reason why he might want to do this: he can go to the people and say that, yes, it's a parliamentary system, but he wasn't elected as PM, that the economy is going to need serious attention and he wants to give voters a chance to have their say on Labour’s new direction.

He has said that the October 14 date is locked in, but there is a good case for changing it

An example of why seizing the day should be considered was when Gordon Brown took over from Tony Blair as British prime minister in 2007. He got a polling bump, could have gone to public, but bottled it, the moment passed and slowly Labour’s support wicked away, leading to David Cameron and the Conservative/Lib-Dem coalition government.

Knockers of this view might say that, well, people like predictability and there would be a backlash against Hipkins. But would there really be? There has to be an election this year anyway. Surely certainty would actually be better served by getting the election out of the way.

Businesses would then know if fair pay agreements will be the future, households will know how much tax they will pay. More generally, New Zealanders will know in which direction the country will head.

That said, voters could also just be cross about politicians putting themselves first and not going full term. It seemed to happen in Canada in 2021 when Justin Trudeau went to an early election. But a mid-year election isn’t far short of full term.

Both parties would be severely pushed to get their campaigns ready: getting manifestos written and getting door knockers out and about all takes time. There also tends to be a corflute crunch in New Zealand every three years as national demand massively increases with the election, so it might be difficult to get enough for all the hoardings.

Now this is unlikely. Both Hipkins and Robertson were staffers in the Clark Government when Helen Clark called a snap election in 2002 in the hope of a majority. Clark got only 41% of the vote while United Future and NZ First excelled. This was one of the reasons why in 2020 Labour figures assiduously avoided the word majority in the leadup to the election.

What has happened in the past is no predictor of the future. Before John Key started the tradition of naming an election date at the start of a year, that wasn’t how it rolled.

It is politics, innovation happens. And it should be in the mix for consideration at least. Let’s see how much agility the Hipkins Government has, and is willing to exercise.