Mister Organ: A voyeuristic tour of damaged human detritus for our amusement

OPINION: David Farrier belongs to the genre of personalised documentary makers such as Louis Theroux, Michael Palin, Michael Moore and the late Anthony Bourdain who record the world through their own experiences.

It’s a form of art that asks the viewer to trust the person taking them on the journey and, when done well, is a powerful medium.

Farrier’s latest documentary, Mister Organ, captured my attention, although if I wasn’t labouring under an obligation to produce content, a struggle Farrier knows well, I would have avoided seeing the film.

However, last Wednesday I took myself off to the last cinema still showing the movie. I sat with two other lost souls, one of whom was Martyn Bradbury, who I took as my emotional-support Marxist, to see what the lack of fuss was about.

I don’t know if Farrier enjoys philosophy, but now that this movie is behind him, he may wish to spend some time with Friedrich Nietzsche and his book Beyond Good and Evil where the German philosopher famously writes: “He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. And if thou gaze long into an abyss the abyss will also gaze into thee.”

Some background.

Michael Organ is a troubled middle-aged man with, if we accept what is being presented at face value, a tenuous grip on reality, ongoing mental health struggles and had been in trouble with the law in his past.

Some years back he came to Farrier’s attention for his aggressive approach to clamping cars and extracting unconscionable fees along the way.

It’s a fun local story. It should have ended there. It didn’t.

Michael Organ was a grifter plying his craft on the margins of society with the constrained set of abilities gifted to him. However outrageous his behaviour, Organ wasn’t breaking the law with his clamping. At least not as it was at that time. Thanks to Organ’s antics and Farrier’s reporting in the Spinoff, the law was changed.

He was an obscure non-entity with as many years behind as before him. There was nothing to this man until Farrier focused our attention upon him. And on himself.

Over the course of several years the two formed a symbiotic relationship. Farrier and Organ circled each other in a dysfunctional dance. The NZ Film Commission was convinced to part with $750,000 for “The David Farrier Project”, a pay-day far in excess of anything Organ ever managed to secure. The show had to go on.

Michael Organ became aware he was Farrier’s muse and given his character and personality, was doomed to fall into the allure the film presented. He played his part. At times reluctantly, at times willingly, but unlike the documentary maker, his involvement was involuntary.

Organ didn’t seek this attention and given what was clearly a fractured mental state it is incomprehensible that this production was allowed to continue.

This wasn’t a documentary. It was harassment of a man struggling to comprehend what was real and what wasn’t. A man who invented and appeared to believe a royal lineage for himself. A peripatetic wanderer who choose to spend time flatting at the abandoned mental hospital at Kingseat, and whose one real talent was to attach himself onto others at the margins of society.

Farrier in turn latched onto Organ, pursued him, filmed him without consent, door-stopped family members who refused to engage and put it all on camera.

Few of us have lived a life so pure as to withstand that degree of forensic scrutiny and, although Michael Organ comes across as a deeply unpleasant individual in Farrier’s telling, there is nothing in his current or past life that warranted such an expose.

He isn’t a drug dealer, murderer, or white-collar fraudster whose crimes destroyed the savings of pensioners. The worst that could be levelled at him was an allegation, on what I found to be the weakest of tea, that someone close to him had taken their life as a direct result of becoming emotionally entangled with Organ.

Maybe this was true, but to land one troubled human’s death at the feet of another seems a long way from whatever passes for a mission at the Film Commission.

Organ was combative, seductive, engaging and erratic. Watching him watching those watching him, there was no way of comprehending where the real Organ began and what was a manifestation of being the subject of years of investigation. Heisenberg could not have scripted a better example of his uncertainty principle as it applies to the humanities.

Farrier’s problem, which to his credit he elaborates in the film, was that he had to continue because he’d taken the cash, but the subject hadn’t done enough to warrant having a film made about him.

Thankfully, as the baiting continued, Organ eventually retaliated. He mysteriously acquired a key to Farrier’s house. He unwisely submitted to or initiated a number of interviews. Farrier appears to present as a friend, listening to Organ for hours while laughing at the camera as the phone is on mute. Who does that?

It was Bedlam for the modern era. A voyeuristic tour of damaged human detritus for our amusement. This movie should not have been commissioned and once produced it should not have been distributed.

At times Farrier seems to glimpse that, perhaps, he was the problem, but the idea shimmers past.

He turns to the camera and seeks our sympathy for the emotional toll he is under, struggling thanks to his commitment to the Film Commission and the stress of having to deal with the reactions of someone distressed at being the focus of Farrier’s unwanted attention.

So, my own verdict on Mister Organ, the movie? Well, I'd argue that Farrier set out to make a film about someone who lives off damaged souls at the fringes of society, who lacks self-awareness and is seemingly incapable of understanding, or perhaps caring, how his behaviour negatively impacts those around him.

He succeeded.