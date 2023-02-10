After the Auckland floods: tackling the long tail of Pasifika inequity

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina talks about the effort to set up a community response centre in Māngere.

Anna-Jane Edwards is the manager at Uptempo, a learning incubator that is testing ways to grow intergenerational wealth and wellbeing for Pasifika people in Aotearoa.

How are they going to bounce back from this?

It’s a thought that crossed my mind as I rushed to help my neighbour, a woman in her 80s, drag the carpet from her lounge onto the lawn last weekend.

Her fridge, beds, oven and treasured possessions built up over a lifetime, all gone. Her grandkids followed with furniture, as if they were setting up for an impromptu garage sale.

The people in my neighbourhood of Māngere will be some of the hardest hit financially when the fallout of the recent floods is fully realised.

They are also some of the least resilient financially in times of crisis. These are proud, hardworking people, working honest jobs for not enough pay.

Ours are the communities who can’t afford car insurance or contents insurance.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Support for flood victims at the Māngere memorial hall. Numi Manukeu gives his son Junior (1) some water at the support centre.

There’s no payout coming to fund a trip to the Warehouse. And with rising inflation and the sky-high cost of living, there aren’t any savings to call on.

That means for most of the people I know, life just got a lot harder. There is no bouncing back.

And you know what? Because of the pay gap affecting Pasifika women, before Christmas such women had already been working for free for two long months. Based on a full-time job on the living wage that’s like $11,352 in lost earnings – or potential savings for times like this.

That’s a car that starts.

That’s dry carpet.

And that’s the dollars and cents that make persistent structural inequity and racial bias real in Aotearoa.

If financial security is a pathway to intergenerational wellbeing it’s not a path clearly marked for many people I know.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The cleanup continues around Pito Place in Māngere after extensive flooding in the area. The suburb’s large Pasifika population will be some of the hardest hit financially, says Anna-Jane Edwards.

The statistics are clear. Pasifika are over-represented and stagnating in low-wage jobs – often working multiple jobs for minimal pay.

We need fundamental socioeconomic change that builds long-lasting intergenerational wealth for Pasifika ‘aiga.

These inequities are pervasive and systemic. New Zealand’s post-war labour migration policies led to Pasifika communities being directed into low-paid work and sunset industries like manufacturing.

Combined with government policies and systems that have long marginalised and disadvantaged Pasifika, the result is high levels of Pasifika poverty and indebtedness, a low asset base and low social mobility.

Covid-19 amplified an inadequate income situation and toxic stresses for many Pasifika ‘aiga (families). This was compounded by intense cost of living pressures and is now capped off by flood damage.

Supplied The Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry is one study set up to identify how much less Pasifika people earned compared to other groups.

We need to move away from this idea that any job is a good job. There needs to be an acknowledgement that quality workforce progression for Pasifika needs dedicated funding and focus.

One immediate opportunity is to actively support Pasifika people into higher paid work – those who have been in their roles for a long time, have multiple jobs, and/or are working 60-70 hour weeks for low pay, giving them the option to buy insurance and save a rainy day fund.

That means identifying sunrise industries and supporting Pasifika into them.

It means, supporting employers with evidence-based tools like the Uptempo Good Employer Matrix, connecting ‘aiga to culturally grounded learning institutions and providing Uptempo-type employment support for ‘aiga who have identified the economic domain as their priority through Whanau Ora.

The increase in income into households benefits everyone, especially children.

We have to activate the Pasifika superpowers of strong social connection and community leadership with programmes that get past frames of survival to intentionally growing collective, intergenerational wealth and wellbeing.

These are the superpowers I saw on display this week in my community and at the Māngere Emergency Centre.

Pasifika will lead their own futures if we rid them of the long tail of Pasifika inequity.