How Māori are changing the public service from within

The names of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi were read out at the dawn ceremony at Tou Rangatira, the grounds next to Te Tii Marae.

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti and a long-time campaigner for Māori causes. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The person who invented the electric bulb did so in candlelight.

That’s the elegant analogy used during the recent Waitangi Day commemorations by Tame Malcolm, deputy director-general of the Department of Conservation, to defend against criticism of the role of public servants.

Former firebrand activist and MP Donna Awatere had accused the government bureaucracy of “plaguing Māori”, adding that Labour was immobilised by the public service getting in the way of meaningful change.

In response, the deputy director-general highlighted the ability and opportunity for Māori to change “the system” from within.

Stuff journalist Glenn McConnell, reporting from the Treaty grounds, noted: “At Waitangi, it seems, the days of protest are gone. For the past few days, it has been one of the most high-power networking events in te ao Māori.”

The journo added a revealing comment from an iwi leader, about the “Wellington-isation” of Waitangi.

McConnell is right to note this transition. If bureaucracies are accepted as the bastion of entrenched conservative values, then it’s strategically prudent for change-makers to seek to inject their new values into the bureaucratic machine.

This applies to the decolonisation process. But in defining the principles of the Tiriti, and the partnership to co-manage its adaptation into the public sector, Māori face a huge challenge.

Firstly, in the size of the bureaucracy, Māori face a juggernaut.

Back in April 2021, Kāpiti’s mayoral office requested the regional development agency, Wellington NZ, to give an assessment of the economic value of central government business on Wellington City, given it was also the capital of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Its chief executive, John Allen, was surprised hardly any work had been done to reveal this hidden value.

The Wellington NZ report estimated a $10.4 billion central government business.

The political aim for that initial request was to stimulate discussion for the argument that the efficiency of central government business is likely to be impacted by the city’s crumbling municipal services and, therefore, it was in the interest of central government efficiency to directly invest in upgrading the country’s capital.

As the home of government, and the international diplomatic communities, our capital city should be a showcase to the international world. National pride alone should demand that burst sewage and water pipes should not be vomiting content on our streets, and the capital’s roading should not be clogged up.

Stuff Wellington has tens of thousands of public sector jobs by virtue of being home to the government.

The $10.4 billion contribution by the public business earnings was spread over 63,538 jobs. Of the 50,000 employed in the 32 core government departments, 70% are employed in Wellington.

Beyond this core, there were 2719 agencies. These include three non-public service departments, and crown entities of various status like crown agents, autonomous crown entities, crown entity companies and their subsidiaries.

There are also other companies subject to the Public Finance Act. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is based in Wellington. Crown research institutes have a significant footprint on the capital. This public sector is serviced by a highly educated and highly paid workforce.

Awatere is right to bemoan the challenge posed by the juggernaut. Deputy director-general Malcolm is also right to observe that change is possible and is starting to happen.

Political reform has resulted in new legislation that incorporates Tiriti principles, which the bureaucracy is expected to shape and drive. This has opened up expanding opportunities for the Māori intelligentsia to occupy significant positions in the bureaucracy.

This indigenisation process is twofold. One is influencing all public servants to be aware of the bicultural approach and giving effect to the principles. The second is the expansion of job opportunities for highly qualified Māori, to help this transition.

This has increased the premium on qualified Māori, especially those skilled in te ao Māori and the other professional qualifications needed by mainstream bureaucracy.

Expanding demand by central and local governments is pushing wages up. While this is good for the Māori value economy, anecdotal evidence indicates that wananga, or Māori universities, are losing their teaching staff to these new opportunities, at a time when wananga are potentially facing greater enrolment demand.

Whether you see this in the light cast by candles or by LED bulbs, the transition is happening and it can only be a good thing.