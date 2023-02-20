Language Matters: If I were you - pronouns out of the mouths of babes

Paul Warren is Professor of Linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington.

OPINION: “You do it!” As an instruction, that sentence might be taken to indicate that I, the listener, should do something.

However, in my recent interactions with a 2-year-old, it quickly became clear that this sentence sometimes meant that the 2-year-old wanted to do something himself. Sometimes, but not always.

At other times it really did mean that I should do something. A minefield of ambiguity.

Researchers looking at children’s language use report ‘pronoun-reversing’ children, who use I or me for you and you for I and me. Such reversals are understandable, as a child will hear someone using you to refer to the child and I to refer to themselves. It is as though you and I are names for the child and the other person respectively.

While some studies have claimed that these reversals are more likely from children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), others have observed them among precocious talkers, defined as children who began speaking early and who scored very high on measures of vocabulary size.

One claim is that the verbal output of early talkers runs ahead of the cognitive capacity they need to tackle the demanding shifts in perspective involved in swapping points of reference for I and you.

To learn how the you pronoun is used, a child has to observe and learn from speakers using this pronoun to refer not only to them (the child), but also to other addressees that the speakers might talk to.

It has been observed that eldest and only children might pay less attention to speech that is addressed to others, since this tends not to involve other children but is adult-to-adult speech, which is generally less interesting to children (and sounds more boring, with less variation in rhythm and intonation). Eldest and only children are reported to be more likely to show reversal of you.

Learning how to use I and me is probably more straightforward, as many different speakers will use these forms to refer to themselves, both when speaking to the child and when speaking to other people, and so children hear plenty of examples where I/me means the speaker. Because of this asymmetry in learnability, pronoun reversal is often not a full reversal of you and I/me, but involves a child using you to refer not only to the addressee, but also to the child themselves.

Pronoun reversal is evidence that language learning involves copying, with the child copying the pronouns that other speakers use when referring to the child and to themselves. As I have pointed out in an earlier column, copying cannot explain all aspects of language acquisition, as children also make generalisations based on what they hear and over-use rules such as ‘add -s to make a plural’ from cats, dogs, and so on, to foots, fishes and the like.

The 2-year-old in question also showed that they were learning rules, as they often used you’s for your (meaning my), as in you’s feet are big, the general rule here being to add ‘s’ as a possessive ending.

Published studies indicate that individual children stop committing pronoun reversals quite suddenly. At least two factors have been linked to this. An external factor is a change in the input that the child is exposed to, one case study involving a visit to the child’s grandparents, who provided more examples of pronoun usage, and particularly more speech that was not addressed to the child.

An internal factor is a maturational change, the development of cognitive skills that allow the child to work out the link between pronouns and speaking roles – an I for an I.

