Even when disasters feel `unprecedented', there is always a way through

Elizabeth McNaughton and Jolie Wills are disaster recovery experts who have worked around the globe for the Red Cross. They are Winston Churchill Fellows, the directors of Hummingly and co-authors of Leading in Disaster Recovery: A Companion Through the Chaos.

OPINION: After every big disaster we’ve worked in, we’ve heard the word “unprecedented”. Communities feel like they’re in unchartered territory.

While every community is different, there are common challenges and patterns that we’ve seen play out again and again in the wake of disaster. This is good news! It means you don’t need to work it all out from scratch. We know how to recover from disasters.

Through the ages, humanity has survived all manner of calamities. We are designed to do this.

So, what do we know? What’s ahead? What can we prepare ourselves for?

READ MORE:

* Help coming from deep south, but need still being assessed

* Insurance claims after flood and cyclone 'absolutely unprecedented'

* New Zealand's worst storm? Cyclone Gabrielle in charts



1: Bewilderment

We have sat with people who had raised their children in a home infused with memories, expecting to retire and grow old in that comfortable familiarity, expecting to stay and bear witness to the daily ebbs and flows of their long known community. Disaster has taken this away, and they now have to move.

They ask us, “What will my life be now?”

Our tūrangawaewae is where we feel empowered and connected, it is the place we stand.

It is when our place in the world no longer feels certain that we find it hard to stand. When what we believed to be strong and constant is challenged – our house, our land, our safety, our future – we get an almighty wobble on. Disasters are scary.

David White/Stuff The destruction of numerous homes in Cyclone Gabrielle will have left many families facing deep loss and uncertainty.

Disaster brings change at a pace you are unprepared for. Too much change coming too fast can make you feel brittle and untethered. Disasters can dissolve the everyday ordinary and test your assumptions about yourself and your life. You can be shaken to your core. This is confronting, but normal.

Tips:

If you find your body, mind and emotions doing all sorts of odd things after disaster, accept that these are normal reactions to an abnormal situation.

Know that feeling untethered is normal–it can even be the first step to a more examined and intentional life. Be patient and gentle with yourself – answers to big questions take time.

2: It takes longer than we expect

This is the place most people start recovery from: “I was standing in a big mess, faced with piecing my world together again. Some wise person told me it was going to be a long haul. ‘Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. Pace yourself,’ they said. A good message, but I didn’t really understand what it meant because everything felt so immediate and so urgent. Imagining it would go on for years wasn’t possible. I hadn’t done it before. I didn’t know what it looked like, why it took so long or what I would be coping with.”

What can you expect? Expect that every timeframe you are given is a rough guess. It pays to at least double timeframes to get a better estimate. The recovery process is an exercise in frustration.

Why does it take so long? For a couple of reasons. To repair, rebuild or relocate takes lots of interactions with agencies and systems. But the systems too are overwhelmed. They struggle to meet demand or are not designed for the post-disaster situation.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Members of the Student Volunteer Army help property owners clean up after the 2022 floods in Nelson. A disaster is a collective event, which means that no-one is alone, write Elizabeth McNaughton and Jolie Wills.

When disaster strikes it’s a collective event. Decisions involve many different people with different needs, different viewpoints and different ideas. Working through this takes time.

Many people affected by disaster have a driving need for certainty, structure and control. They often ask, “When will I be recovered?”

Everyone has different values, disaster impacts, priorities, resources, health and family circumstances. There’s no one way, so there’s no one answer. However, one day you’ll realise that you’ve stopped getting disaster-related calls, coffees with neighbours will be free from disaster chat, your to-do list will look normal and you will make plans with certainty.

Tips:

Set yourself up with a longer timeframe and conserve your energy so you are better prepared to go the distance and to make the best decisions for you and your community.

When there’s a delay, ask yourself, “What can I control? How can I use this frustrated energy for good?”

Crisis-resilience experts Hummingly look at the journey through disaster recovery.

3: You are not alone

Our relationships are at the heart of crisis, how we survive and how we recover. Crisis shines a light on ourselves, those around us and how we show up for each other.

Life after disaster pushes us deeper into contact with the collective – a collective experience where everyone suddenly has something in common, where neighbours help each other, and communities debate their future.

Social capital is vital to recovery from disaster. This is a social science term that at its simplest is like asking, “if you need to move your fridge, how easily can you get a group of people to help you shift it?”

You can substitute “move a fridge” for any particular task that you need help with. This is how a lot of disaster recovery happens.

When push comes to shove, local people with big hearts and skills get things done.

Everybody can bring something different to the effort. You might be handy with a hammer. You might have a kind listening ear. You might be able to explain an assistance grant. You might be able to send a thank-you email to someone who is working tirelessly but is often taken for granted.

Supplied Elizabeth McNaughton, left, and Jolie Wills are disaster recovery experts and directors of Hummingly.

You can bounce ideas off each other, combine resources, come together to voice concerns, address challenges, and support each other. Recovery is a collective effort. A lot of everyday people, doing little things makes a big difference.

Tips:

Recovery from disaster is not something to “go alone.” Those who can get past the “I don’t ask for help” and put together a support crew, do better. For those wanting to help affected friends and whānau, giving someone the time and space to talk about what they’ve been through is one of the most powerful things you can do to support them. When someone puts into words their experience, they are ordering their thoughts, and they are processing and making meaning of their experience. If people need and want to talk, listen, listen and listen some more.

Some people worry about getting it wrong when helping others. One of the most important things you can do to support someone is to help them feel more capable and empowered. After a disaster, people often say, “I’m starting to feel like my life is no longer mine.” Desmond Tutu put it best when he asked, “How are you going to use your potential, your gifts and your time to increase the dignity of others?” This is a great question to ask yourself.

Recovery from disaster is hard, but it’s not unknown.

Lean on each other and on the learning from others who have been there before.

And it’s nice to know that each time we show compassion and reach deep for strength in the face of adversity, we unconsciously encourage others to do the same.