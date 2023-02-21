Auckland's need to fix today without it being at the expense of tomorrow

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater. (Video February 2023)

ANALYSIS: It is natural for the biggest, most recent events to dominate thinking and debate about what Tāmaki Makaurau’s top priorities are.

Restoring storm-hit communities, repairing roads and essential utilities and getting the dislodged into good permanent housing are immediate must-dos.

But a top priority is just that, the task at the top of the list, rather than being the only thing on the list that Auckland needs to manage.

The country’s only international city needs to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, deal with today’s priorities while ensuring that tomorrow’s and the next decades will also be met.

This challenge is reflected in the council’s budget, ready now for just one month of public input starting on February 28, before the politicians have to start making tough decisions.

It is a budget proposal already out-of-kilter from when it was presented in December 2022, when it was focused on the cost-of-living crisis - how to keep immediate rate rises as low as possible.

This included dialling back revenue for new and upgraded stormwater construction, and axing funding to respected and long-standing community development programmes.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Marine Parade in Piha after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The 7% average rate rise is proposed to be temporarily cut to 4.6% by discounting two targeted rates by two-thirds, cutting nearly $30m of revenue that would otherwise have flowed to new stormwater building.

Within weeks, and after two record rain and storm events, the already-running project to accelerate water quality improvements seems on odd target for slowing, even if the fund is building faster than the immediate ability to spend it.

The rain and cyclone recovery is acknowledged in an add-on $20 million-a-year need to fund ongoing repairs and assistance – a potential 1% extra rates rise which demonstrates that there was nothing untouchable about the previous 4.6% proposal.

A proposed $20 million cut to a wide range of community funding, including respected and once strategic priority work to lift the poorer southern communities was always questionable.

However, seeing the way those communities in the west and south responded faster than the council could in ensuring their own welfare, demonstrated the value of past investment in networks and resourcing.

Turning off the funding tap for the major events that bring spirit, visitors and economic boosts in future years also looks shortsighted and can’t be pitched as an either/or versus a new stormwater drain.

Eva Mueller/Supplied Roads in Muriwai have been damaged by large slips caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The proposal would effectively end the bulk of the economic development work, tourism promotion, and major event attraction, at a time when competing cities in Australia and beyond are working harder to build their profile and economic strength.

All of this in a budget where the starting point is to close a forecast deficit of perhaps $295 million.

The consultation material going out to the public does not make clear what some of the options to do more, rather than less, look like.

Each $20 million of extra revenue is equivalent to a 1% rates rise, and would cost the owner of an average value home 60 cents a week.

Any extra cost will be painful for some, but if 60 cents a week is acceptable to create a fund to help flood recovery, why should it be less acceptable to help retain the fabric of vulnerable communities, or invest in future economic activity that may create extra jobs.

This is a debate that will be left to individual councillors and local board members to have in their own communities, if they choose to.

It feels like the first time since the 2010 local body amalgamation that Aucklanders and their leaders need to figure out how to meet today’s needs and the future’s.