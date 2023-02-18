James Nokise: In case of emergency, use this language

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster

OPINION: What a crappy week. “Crappy” isn’t quite the right word, is it? But the right word, whatever your choice, is probably not printable. It would be appropriate, though. It has been that kind of week.

If you have been watching the footage of the devastation in the North Island, following Cyclone Gabrielle’s unwanted visit, you will be grimly aware of the privilege of being able to watch that footage.

South Islanders would be forgiven for thinking they were looking at another country when viewing images of places such as Wairoa or the Esk Valley. To be fair, some already did consider those places another country, but even the proudest of Southerners would not wish this kind of destruction on their Northern cousins.

READ MORE:

* Where to now for house insurance after floods and a cyclone?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: My advice to storm-battered farmers, from someone who's been through it

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Community mucks in to clean up hard-hit pocket of Havelock North



Power has been lost, cellphone coverage has been lost, homes have been lost, flattened and washed away. Whole town centres are underwater. Ironically, much of that water is undrinkable. Gisborne, which up until a week ago could be joked about as living in its own private universe, has been cut off. Yes, the roads into Gizzie are notoriously some of the most nausea-inducing in the country, but everyone would still take them over “no roads”.

There have been deaths. If a state of national disaster had not been declared by now it would be negligent verging on laughable. The entire week has carried an air of surrealness. We are half-way through February. People should be slightly intoxicated and regretting spending too much time in the sun, not standing in dismay on rooftops, holding each other for warmth.

Even if you are not prone to swearing, you could do worse than to look upon this devastation and unleash an F bomb, or several. It is a very human response, and in fact, some of the most comforting stories of the week have involved “bad language”.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

For every story of disaster, there are more of community aid, of neighbours and strangers helping each other.

When Phillip Barber discovered his brother Chris, and Chris’ wife and children, had survived a night in a flooded house, after believing they must be dead, his response was “I thought ‘f…, they’re alive’, and I felt so happy, Happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Swearing isn’t the only form of emotional emphasis that Kiwis know. There’s also classic understatement. When Warwick Marshall described losing his family home to three-metre deep floodwaters, his eyes began to water as he said “I had a bit of a meltdown... that wasn’t easy. It’s still not easy”.

Anyone unprepared for a bloke to stoically tear up, may have found themselves wiping away their own tears while exhaling a long low f-bomb, possibly adding a “hell” in there for good measure.

Swearing can be a shortcut to activating us as a community, and cutting straight to the emotional intent of a statement. Sometimes clear and thorough communication of the scientific and geopolitical reasons behind a disaster are exactly what is required… and sometimes things are “just f....d and need to be sorted”.

Because this is who the people of Aotearoa New Zealand are. Regardless of views on politics, religion, race, gender, science, and the name “Aotearoa”, when the s... has hit the fan – and it seems to have been flung a few times recently – when Kiwis have faced collective adversity, they’ve rolled up their metaphorical sleeves, dropped a couple of swear words, and got stuck in. Differences have been put to the side, stored away for a less rainy day.

That does not invalidate those differences, it simply gives them perspective. There will be time for yelling at each other soon enough. The government response will be analysed. Preventative solutions will be debated. The role of climate change will be evaluated, which inevitably will lead to climate change itself being unnecessarily debated.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: ‘When Kiwis have faced collective adversity, they’ve rolled up their metaphorical sleeves, dropped a couple of swear words, and got stuck in.’

An evangelical will preach the storms as “God’s vengeance” in relation to a minority group because their YouTube hits are down. As the physical storm fades, the social storm will amass again.

In the face of those sadly inevitable diatribes, try to remember the empathy of New Zealanders this week. We are, at certain times, capable of channelling our competitive spirit into overcoming daunting obstacles, rather than attempting to dominate each other.

Perhaps what sums up the current mentality of the country is that, in the middle of all this, no-one really cared about a Gisborne’s 4.3 earthquake. Wellington tried to take the pressure off the east coast with a 6.0 that was so unexpected, it took a few goes to figure what the official reading was. It was arguably the most casually received 6.0 earthquake in history.

The shakes were treated less with shock, and more with annoyance, if not outright disdain. The general consensus from the country was ‘piss off earthquakes!’