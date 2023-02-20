We can no longer ignore growing disinformation industry

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi columnist and writer based in Christchurch.

OPINION: All of us know something about the principle of association, even if we may not be consciously aware of it.

In behavioural psychology, an association is described as a learned connection between a stimulus and a response. A good example is the association between a red light and stopping. Usually, when we see a red light, our automatic response is to stop.

Generating associative responses is not that difficult provided one has access to appropriate resources. Most associations can be hard-wired into people's brains. All you have to do is to repeat the association to a wide audience for long enough.

Advertisers use this method to manipulate us into buying their products. They call it brand association. Chocolate bar Kit Kat has successfully associated its brand with ‘taking a break’.

Increasingly, the principle of association is being used, not only to sell us products, but ideas too. There is nothing wrong with promoting positive associations. For example associating safety with seatbelts is helpful and saves lives.

But some associations are deeply bigoted and harmful: like the idea that Muslims are terrorists or Jews are greedy. Once an association has been established, it is extremely difficult to erase them. For instance, just saying Muslims are not terrorists, does not help. In fact, with an established link, repeating an association, even to negate it, actually works to enforce it further.

The best way to break an established association is to create a new one. Sticking with the Muslim example – in Muslim majority countries, the association between ‘a good Muslim’ and ‘charity’ is well established (charity is an important pillar of Islam) – not so in the West.

The reason is that, for any positive association to take root, one has to have an extensive reach and access to mass audiences – resources that are often not available to marginalised groups. This power inequity stops the marketplace of ideas operating fairly and freely.

Despite this obvious shortcoming, our information ecosystem is left to unregulated private markets with access to digital platforms and an army of fake accounts whose purpose it is to spread disinformation for profit.

As I write this, news of an elaborate undercover investigation is making waves on social media. The eight-month investigation, part of a wider collaborative project between 30 international news outlets, has unmasked a team of Israeli private contractors who sell disinformation services to politicians and corporate clients around the world.

“Team Jorge” uses a sophisticated army of 30,000 fake accounts, across multiple social media platforms, to spread lies and disinformation.

As it turns out spreading manipulative lies is an extremely lucrative business so we can expect the disinformation industry to keep growing.

Tal Hanan who runs “Team Jorge” is reported to have quoted “US$400,000-$600,000 per month, and substantially more for crisis response” when pitching its services. The team has claimed to have manipulated more than 30 elections around the world.

More will be unveiled in weeks and months to come. But the impact of the report is already being felt in some countries. France's most-watched news channel, BFMTV, has suspended one of its longest serving presenters amid the disinformation scandal and launched an internal inquiry. It appears that the channel failed to apply the usual editorial checks when reporting on the Monaco yachting industry, suggesting it suffered from the sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs.

Private contractors such as “Team Jorge” use their “lies factory” to manufacture ‘mass messages’ to create propaganda.

I have witnessed plenty of such disinformation campaigns on Twitter – more recently, with regard to the Iranian uprising. Obvious lies can appear as certain truths because of their ubiquity.

So how do we stop these “digital gangsters” from attacking our democracy?

I know we are encouraged to always ask ourselves whose information we are acting on and who is really behind it – but going by my own personal experience, such questions are not always easily answered. The machinery that drives disinformation is often well-hidden and operated by sophisticated software.

The Christchurch Call, initiated by former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern and supported by 120 governments, is a political initiative to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. The Call came as part of New Zealand's response to the mosque shootings in Christchurch.

The time has come to heed another call on governments. This time by the 2021 Nobel peace prize winners, journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa.

“We urge rights-respecting democracies to wake up to the existential threat of information ecosystems being distorted by a Big Tech business model fixated on harvesting people’s data and attention, even as it undermines serious journalism and polarises debate in society and political life.”

We lost decades in responding to the threat of climate change. We must do better in protecting our information ecosystems.