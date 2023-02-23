Should we be worried, and other burning questions about the rise of the chatbot

Madeline Newman is executive director of the Artificial Intelligence Forum of New Zealand. Ming Cheuk is a member of the forum’s executive council, and chief technology officer at Element X.

OPINION: Lately we’ve been hearing and seeing a lot about generative AI, the form of artificial intelligence tools which use AI to “create” different kinds of content.

There has been a lot of hype, particularly around the art-generating tool Dall-E, and the text-generating chatbot, ChatGPT.

Importantly, these tools have been made available to anyone with internet access to use – suddenly, people who have never before given AI a passing thought have the opportunity to test it out in ways they probably never imagined.

Many commentators are seizing on this as a watershed, albeit an early one, in the evolution of AI, and it does feel like a watershed moment.

It is the closest thing to the “iPhone moment” for generative AI we’ve seen.

When the iPhone launched, touch screen phones were not new. But Apple’s new product had a sense of polish to it. The screen actually felt human-friendly. And so started the new wave of smartphones.

ChatGPT echoes this in two ways.

Carol Yepes/Getty Images The public roll-out of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is akin to an iPhone moment for the technology.

Firstly, it has a user-friendly interface (chat), available to the mass market which makes it accessible to all. It feels relatable and therefore much less scary.

Secondly, it is more polished – built upon InstructGPT, the model itself is trained to be a lot more human-task oriented than previous versions, and hence produces outputs more aligned with our typical goals.

As with the first-gen iPhone, it’s not perfect, but improvements are going to amplify with the demand.

What it has created is public awareness of the capabilities of generative AI. Yes, there are flaws, but the consensus has been “pretty good” for most parts.

This will drive demand for the capabilities in more things we do, and funding for this kind of tech. As long as the integration into more mass-market products, including search engines, word and productivity tools, doesn’t flop, this can take us into a new era.

Should we be worried?

While the number of opportunities for good from this technology has exploded, so have the opportunities for harm – just like any other tech. From simple academic dishonesty, to large scale social engineering/phishing attacks, the spread of disinformation, and accelerating the development of malware.

NZQA The release of ChatGPT quickly raised concerns about students using it to cheat on their exams.

Right now, there are some good measures in place, particularly the fact ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI and Microsoft Azure still control access to the model. They are rightly protective of it and are likely to shut down any suspected misuse of the API (application programming interface) pretty quickly.

We have already seen OpenAI release tools to detect content generated by GPT-3, countering widespread concerns about its potential misuse in education.

But it’s only a matter of time before an open source or in-house version from a malicious organisation sidesteps that control.

The AI Forum continues to advocate for responsible AI and is supportive of activities like the risk assessment framework recently released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States.

The way in which executives think and understand AI needs to change. There is a definite need now for business leaders to understand this technology and how it can be used (and misused) within their organisations.

To that end, the AI Forum is about to launch a series of masterclasses to help decision makers understand these technologies and their potential roles in their organisations; and to encourage responsible, realistic and safe adoption.

We are also working on bringing together frameworks and toolkits like NIST to provide aids that are relevant to organisations operating in New Zealand, and should be in a position to start releasing these in the coming months.

Martin Meissner/AP AI-generated content has the potential to overwhelm social media feeds.

Will AI outstrip social media in impact and disruption?

The network effect of social media has been hugely significant, swinging elections and moving stock markets. Generative AI is already propagating content for these platforms and has the potential to do that at scale and speed – a potentially dangerous combination when left unchecked and making the work of initiatives like The Code (developed by Netsafe and the NZ Tech Alliance) more important than ever.

We see the main disruption being to the way we work.

The most valuable applications will be things that we are going to take for granted in the future – like helping us as individuals to produce content the way calculators help us with doing calculations; or helping companies process questions, feedback, and other customer interactions at scale to deliver a better service.

Think of it as a powerful assistant who doesn’t have the knowledge or experience to replace you, but can amplify your existing capabilities.

What does it mean for New Zealand?

For a long time, the large quantities of data required to build and maintain effective AI models has proved a large and expensive barrier to adoption for many organisations, particularly in New Zealand. There just weren’t many businesses that could justify the investment.

Foundation models like GPT-3 are trained on a massive amount of data which allows it to incorporate capabilities from across multiple domains. Businesses can then leverage the pre-training and generalised capabilities to shorten the time it takes to get a useful model into operation.

Models like GPT-3 then allow you to bring your own data into the mix, customising processes and services specifically for your organisation, your individual employees and customers.

For instance, insurance companies can bring in policy wordings to help answer customer questions about their policies.

Airlines can incorporate their knowledge bases to explain the conditions of a customer’s ticket and what to do in the event of disruptions (like those we have experienced in the last few weeks), freeing up their customer service team to assist customers with ticket changes.

Paul Hennessy | Lightrocket | Getty Images WIth the world’s airlines facing ongoing disruption and delays, generative AI tools could help deal with stranded passengers wanting advice about their situations.

This is a huge step in democratising AI, effectively allowing much smaller businesses access to the competitive advantages of AI, increasing productivity while lowering costs.

We are already hearing about examples like the small cleaning company overseas that used ChatGPT to produce email templates for customer contact, cleaning procedure for onsite staff and even commercial contract templates.

Here in New Zealand a new start-up was able to accelerate the launch of its product by using ChatGPT to generate high-quality marketing collateral needed for its App Store listing.

The accessibility and capability of the tool is opening up a multitude of opportunities that are allowing small and large organisations to change the way they work.