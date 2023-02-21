How to pay for 'Gabrielle' damage will be the major question this election

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: If you’re reading this in Hawke’s Bay or Gisborne – in print because there’s no power or wi-fi – I’m sending you the very best. Down here in the capital we can only imagine the loss and the heartache.

Yet it will be Wellington where many major decisions about the degree and pace of the Government’s response to the tragedy will be made. If you thought politics changed with the resignation of Jacinda Ardern, it just pivoted – to use the cliche de jour – again with Cyclone Gabrielle.

During the Covid pandemic, the Labour government took bold and decisive action. The result of the 2020 election proved that, despite having to tread on a few anti-mandate toes, big and effective government was popular.

I suspect big government – the sort that builds things and supports people rather than the sort that interferes in our personal lives – will be popular again this year.

To be aware of the terrible damage that Gabrielle has inflicted, and then say ‘get government out of people’s lives’, ‘what’s needed is a hand up not a handout’, and ‘let the market decide what to do’ is as tone-deaf as ACT’s complaint – unsupported by other parties – about Parliament not sitting at the height of the emergency. Didn’t David Seymour have a flooded electorate to get back to?

During the Covid crisis, our finance minister lived up to his name by granting money to both businesses and government organisations. With the cost of Gabrielle being in the billions, how will the recovery be funded? That may well be the major question of the election campaign.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Utter devastation at an Esk Valley, Hawke’s Bay, property following Cyclone Gabrielle.

I suspect there will be little debate between Labour and National about the need for extensive flood relief; reconstruction of roads, infrastructure and other businesses; and support for decimated industries, such as horticulture and viticulture.

Last week Christopher Luxon over-sizzled the sausage slightly by calling Hawke’s Bay ‘arguably the fruitbowl of the world’ – we lie in the fifties in world fruit production and produce less than famine-ravaged North Korea – but we appreciate his drift.

Spending money on flood-affected areas, especially infrastructure, will resonate with voters. This is not a case of government targeting a particular group, but entire geographical areas. But how will they pay for it?

After Covid, there’s not a lot of surplus money sloshing around, so either money will have to be raised – by taxation and/or various levies – or borrowed. And where, with labour shortages common, will the people doing the reconstruction come from?

It’s tough for an Opposition during a major disaster, as Labour found after the Christchurch earthquake. If you say you agree with the gist of what the government is doing, their support goes up, not yours. If you disagree too much with the hi-vis vest ministers, you end up looking like a petty point-scorer.

Though Hipkins and Luxon will probably be singing from much the same songsheet, I suspect Labour will benefit from their response so far. Luxon has tried his best, but he doesn’t always ring true. If you’re knee-deep in water, who would you trust to get your dog down from the roof – Hipkins, Kiri Allan and Kieran McAnulty with his ute, or Luxon, Willis and David Seymour, with his homemade sports car?

Luxon has made much of the lack of business experience in Labour in recent months, but in disasters Kiwis often prefer a politician resembling a capable and responsible form teacher to a suited CEO with soft hands.

Slash is a word that was hardly in the popular vocabulary until a few months ago and has led to both the Government and Opposition calling for more regulation of the largely foreign-owned forestry industry.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Te Karaka civil defence volunteer Frank Ngatoro shows PM Chris Hipkins and East Coast MP Kiri Allan damage to a local house.

Yet this does ring a little hollow when you remember Judith Collins’ infamous ‘I don't like wetlands – they're swamps’ comment to conservationists some years ago, even though wetlands form natural flood protection. Not that Labour can gloat; it recently watered down plans for wetland protection in order to let property developers build more houses.

Expect a lot of promises made to the regions by all politicians this year, but if the Chrises slip up, then Winston – he who created the Provincial Growth Fund – will surely not be far away. I suspect the big kūmara will have no hesitation in loudly proclaiming his sweetness to provincial New Zealand. Presently out of government, Winston can easily promise more to the heartland than his opponents.

If National and ACT are forced to govern with him – he’s already ruled out Labour – you can bet there’ll be lots of money heading out to the provinces despite the parsimonious approach we expect from the right.

But as we count the billions, let’s not forget that the cost won’t just include rebuilding infrastructure and industry. Yes, people are resilient, but there is a huge mental toll on people who’ve lost loved ones, pets and livestock, as well as their properties and livelihood. They will also have to deal with the inevitable insurance and government bureaucracy. For them, it’s a long and difficult road ahead.