When our well of resilience runs dry

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Did anyone else find last week longer than all three years of Covid combined?

I know I did. As did virtually everyone I know. We spent the week stumbling through the days in a weird fug of dazed, fragile, numb exhaustion. In Auckland, it felt like everyone had just had their wisdom teeth out simultaneously.

First the flooding, then the cyclone, then the ongoing post-Gabrielle devastation that just keeps punching and punching. All over the country, we were either battling for survival or donating, mourning, calling, texting and endlessly worrying about those who were.

And of course, we did what we always do in a time of national crisis. We flung open the back cupboards of our soul and rummaged around for emergency tins of resilience.

But there was nothing. Not even a single sticky can of tinned tomatoes. And there’s always a can of tomatoes. We can always bounce back.

Well, not this week. This week it felt like we all just hit the floor and splattered.

We were just tired all the time. We woke up tired, we went to work tired, we went to bed tired, we read the news and felt even more tired. And then we got tired of ourselves for being so tiring.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Verity Johnson: “First the flooding, then the cyclone, then the ongoing post-Gabrielle devastation that just keeps punching and punching.”

What was wrong with us? Resilience is like rugby and road rage, it’s what we do. We always bounce back. We always smile stoically. We always squint at the horizon, lay a steady hand on our struggling hearts and repeat the national anthem, “she’ll be right, mate”.

So why couldn’t we this week? Well, normally we are resilient. But the operative word here is ‘normally’.

We all think our internal lives have gone back to normal post Covid. We assumed that the end of year exhaustion in December was just normal ennui. And that a Christmas holiday, some new socks and a few family piss-ups would fix it.

But this wasn’t regular exhaustion. Oh, no. We didn’t exactly put life on pause and nip to the loo for the last three years. We battled through the most gruelling, deeply disorientating time many of us have ever experienced. And we’re only realising the full impact of that now, because it’s the first time we have had the time to stop and think about it.

Ross Giblin/Stuff “... we spent all our resilience getting through the Covid years. So this week, when we went to grab more, we realised we’d used it all,” writes Verity Johnson

You never think about how hot hell is when you’re running through it. It’s only when you get out that you realise you just sprinted through its nine circles wearing rubber jandals. Now you’re out, peeling melted plastic off your feet, grimacing at how deep the burns are.

That means this previous Christmas wasn’t a holiday. It was more akin to all of us having a stint of recovery in hospital. Then Cyclone Gabrielle hit. And then we asked ourselves to bounce back like none of this was going on. Hmm. Ambitious.

It’s also worth remembering that when we put resilience at the heart of a national soul, that mischaracterised it slightly. It implies that resilience is something like a character trait, and therefore is a self-replenishing constant like our sense of humour or fashion sense.

Stuff Verity Johnson: ”Resilience is like rugby and road rage, it’s what we do. We always bounce back. We always smile stoically.”

Whereas actually resilience is a finite thing. It’s more like will power, which we know humans have a limited amount of each day. When you’ve spent it all, it’s gone.

And we spent all our resilience getting through the Covid years. So last week, when we went to grab more, we realised we’d used it all. It’s not a character flaw, or weakness, or a sign our brains are all melting into multicoloured goo like fallen rainbow paddle pops on hot pavements. We just need more time to save up some resilience again.

The problem is it takes much, much longer than we thought.