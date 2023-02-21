'Like me, kids in state care who join gangs are searching for a place to belong'

OPINION: I was a fully patched gang member for 12 years. I also committed crimes and did a few lags in prison.

I’m not proud of the crimes I committed. I’m not proud of spending so much time locked up away from my whānau, especially from my children. I take responsibility for my past, but it is also a burden that must be shared by the state.

Like most other fellow gang members and a vast proportion of the prison population, I grew up in state care.

My parents were part of that first wave of Samoan families who came to New Zealand in the 1950s and 1960s. Our people came to New Zealand and worked hard in factory jobs that New Zealanders didn’t want, only to then be subjected to discrimination and racism. The Dawn Raids exposed the overt racism that many of us experienced daily.

State care 'just prepared me for prison really,' man tells Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry for Māori

Don't write off gang drug rehab programme

Poverty, desperation, social exclusion, this is the soil in which gangs grow



My whānau situation wasn’t perfect. There was a lot of violence as my parents tried to navigate a foreign culture in an urban setting. This resulted in me running away and wagging school, which eventually caught the attention of the police and social welfare.

I ended up being sent to Owairaka Boys’ Home where I learnt how to steal cars, pick locks, and was introduced to drugs. Violence and abuse were rampant, no-one cared, we didn’t know who to turn to, we learnt to remain silent. It was even worse when I went to Waikeria Youth Borstal. We were sent to the ‘pound’/‘digger’ for punishment, which was lockdown 24/7; its purpose was to break your wairua. Youth prison was full of violence, intimidation and abuse. It was survival of the fittest and the silence remained.

It is hardly surprising then that these places became a breeding ground for gangs. When your whānau doesn’t get the support it needs, when you are taken away from them, you lose your connection to everything you know. You become disconnected from your whānau, culture and mana. The abuse and the racial discrimination compounded this. We were treated worse than dirt in these places.

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses.

So, is it any wonder kids in state care join gangs? Like me, they are searching for a place to belong in a society that has cast them out. In a system that failed to care for us, failed to protect us, what else have you got? What else do you know? By the time I was 16 and in Waikeria, other kids who were in Ōwairaka with me were also there, but now were prospecting or patched members of the Mongrel Mob or Black Power. Like mine, their pathway was fixed. The state gifted us our gang lifestyles.

The world of state care and gangs strips away your ability to love and care. My mother loved me, but I lost the protective power of that love when I was removed and made a state ward. I had become conditioned to believe that interactions with others should be aggressive, antagonistic, violent, and focused on trying to get one over the other person. As I was developing, having lost the ability to love, I began to create my own versions of love. I grew to love violence. It was something I became accustomed to and was normalised, just like being silent.

Losing the ability to love is a profound and deep loss and one that many men in my situation have also experienced. The intergenerational impact of this runs deep because we did not know how to love our partners and kids in a healthy way. State care became our parents and our behaviour reflected the way we were, and we grew to distrust and hate those in power and authority.

Commissioners for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care listen to witnesses. Fa'afete Taito now works for the commission.

I have slowly been able to rebuild and relearn what it means both to love, and to truly be loved. I have a supportive and loving partner and kids. After my last stint in prison, my partner encouraged me to study as she was worried that if I had too much time on my hands, I would end up going back to my old ways. I was lucky to have that support and encouragement. Most people I knew didn’t.

I went to the University of Auckland and started the bridging course, which was the beginning of my new academic career. I have completed a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in sociology and Māori.

I now work at the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, so I can use my experience to help others like me. My story is not unique, and I have met many survivors whose paths were like mine. The forgotten. The outcast. The one’s who society now blames for all the bad things that happen in Aotearoa. I’m not saying that gang members are perfect, I’m not saying they do no wrong, but they are a product of a failed system, and they deserve to be heard and acknowledged for what they went through and how that impacted where they are today. It is imperative to give them a voice as there can be no more silence.