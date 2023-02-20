Ruakituri, a remote settlement that is totally isolated and ready to help

SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lisa Glass works in emergency management based in Bay of Plenty, and has been the emergency manager for Wairoa in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

OPINION: Ahead of Wairoa Mayor Craig Little’s post-cyclone public meeting in the remote settlement of Ruakituri, we already knew from fly overs and drop-in checks that homes there weren’t flood-damaged.

But you couldn’t reach it by road and its nearest supply centre is Wairoa, a flood-damaged town cut off on all sides from the rest of Aotearoa.

Power was slowly being restored to the district, but there was no water supply, very limited fuel, no cell service and just patchwork internet coverage through portable Starlink units set up at critical sites like the emergency operations centre at Wairoa District Council.

Roads and bridges were bad, some irreparably so. Even if homes in rural Ruakituri weren’t filled with chest-high stinking mud like so many in town, people there couldn’t get out for food, fuel or medicine.

There had been no cell and no internet for days until a Fire and Emergency NZ technician working with local Civil Defence flew in to set up a hyper-local Starlink internet unit at the Ruakituri hall the day before.

Around 50 people were at the meeting. They carried babies and walking sticks and left their muddy gumboots outside.

A mum with two toddlers was as calm and relaxed as it’s possible to be when you’re a mum with two toddlers. Her eldest sported a crisp blonde mullet and a Spiderman backpack. He was excited the Starlink at the hall meant he could watch some Roblox videos while the mayor was talking.

Residents Wendy-Lee and her partner Dave only moved to Ruakituri a week ago from Rotorua. The moving truck carrying all their gear was still stuck in transit, somewhere.

Dave needed to be asked a few times before he finally admitted that being “OK for food” really meant they had eaten all the veges from the garden and were down to their last two cans of soup.

Even then, he failed to mention he was running low on meds. Wendy-Lee and I ganged up on him and said to stop being such a bloke.

I admitted to someone that I wasn’t sure if we’d be greeted with pitchforks. He laughed and said not to give him ideas. Someone else said he could go six more weeks without extra supplies. They’re on tank water and septic tanks. The fire and wetback stove had been heating the water and now the power was back – luxury.

A lady asked me if I’d like a drink and I reassured her I’d bought my own supply of water. She meant a cold beer: The fridge was full of drinks and there was a post-meeting graze laid out in the kitchen area.

After Mayor Little’s full, frank and unhurried briefing on the state of the region and the next days and weeks, there were plenty of questions.

Almost without fail, people wanted to know about how those living in other areas were doing. Roading and access were of course an issue, but that was because they were worried about getting stock in and out, and making sure whanau with medical needs could get their scripts. How’s Napier, they asked, how’s Gisborne?

There was no argy-bargy, no pushiness or yelling like you often get at a public meeting – especially one following an emergency. People were just so reasonable, so calm. It was quite disarming; I may have felt a wee bit emotional.

Someone asked if it was ok to go into town for groceries. We told them local volunteers were getting stuck into the cleanup (despite having no water to clean up with).

But with no water, very low fuel, cash-only at shops and no cell coverage, they might be better to hold off for a couple of days if they could. Instead of tuts of frustration, people just nodded. Yep, they’d wait a wee while and let things settle down a bit first.

The mayor spent well over an hour after the meeting talking to residents one on one and in small groups. He knew most people by name, or at least by family.

He wasn’t surprised at how well Ruakituri people were managing. He gave them unpleasant facts straight-up; they nodded understandingly.

Local government gets a bad rap, but that sort of connection can’t be maintained from a distance.

Ruakituri people welcomed us with hospitality, smiles and hugs. They thanked us for coming and for the updates. And although we’d been so worried about them and other “isolated rural communities”, they have a message for townie whanau: let them know how they can help.