Reported currents of cruise opposition appear exaggerated

Graffiti above Lyttelton Port protesting cruise ships in Lyttelton. Mike Yardely says “good faith brokering can iron out the kinks ahead of the next [cruise] season”.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

Are the downsides to the cruise industry’s long-awaited return to Lyttelton being grossly overstated?

The Banks Peninsula Community Board has been a trusty receptacle for the backlash to the great cruise comeback, with some port residents working themselves into a lather.

Local resident and Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi activist Sara Campbell is urging the board to put the climate crisis “front and centre” in all of its decision-making.

Campbell canvassed the views of 40 local businesses on cruise ships with just over a third responding. But of those that did, more businesses than not (42.9% to 35.7%) agreed that cruise visits impacted positively on their financial livelihoods.

As Stuff reported, Campbell highlighted some of the unflattering views of residents, from the sense of their “sleepy town” feeling inundated, to the needlessly derisive characterisation of cruise passengers being “floaters”. Last time I checked, Lyttelton is not a toilet bowl.

Nor is it a sleepy town (hello, market day), but a bustling working port with a raffish, Bohemian spirit.

Community Board chair Reuben Davidson has been receptive to the anti-cruise ship sentiment, claiming that Lyttelton feels “overwhelmed”. Curiously, it’s since transpired that neither the Lyttelton Harbour Business Association nor any of its committee members were engaged in Campbell’s polling.

Lyttelton Port Company Lyttelton’s new $67 million cruise ship berth has opened, and while Covid-19 has put a huge dampener on the cruise industry, Kiwi-only cruises will launch soon. (Video first published Nov 2020).

Association chair Vicki Tahau Paton believes the community board has been “captured” by fringe opinion with some individual board members harbouring ambitions to contest the general election and posturing accordingly. “They need to be representing the community in its entirety,” says Tahau Paton.

She thinks the hand wringing is premature, calling for a proper review after the cruise season concludes in April.

There’s a conflation of concerns in Lyttelton, from the environmental absolutists who despise carbon-burning cruise ships to more specific issues, like cruise guests clogging public bus services.

As to the carbon footprint, surely it’s preferable to have 4000 passengers calling into a variety of ports aboard one ship, rather than 4000 visitors destination-hopping aboard 20 aircraft?

Pleasingly, the cruise industry has got new ships on order, powered by hydrogen-fuel cells, led by Viking and MSC. Change is coming.

Sara Templeton Councillor Sara Templeton too this picture on a bus from Lyttelton to Christchurch, full of tourists from a cruise ship. She counted 52 passengers.

But as to the legitimate concerns about local bus services, this needs to be resolved in the post-season debrief. I do note that cruise companies fund the complimentary shuttles that transport passengers from the cruise berth to Norwich Quay. Why should they foot the bill for bus services to Christchurch?

Despite pay rates climbing to $30 an hour, bus driver shortages continue to plague Environment Canterbury’s ability to deploy extra services on Route 28. But as Tahau Paton points out, local bus users can actually get the jump on queueing cruisers simply by boarding a 28 bus on Winchester St or Oxford St – not at the Norwich Quay stop, where the cruisers typically line up.

Pre-Covid, Statistics New Zealand calculated that the 2019 cruise spend injected $570 million into the economy. Cruise delivers Canterbury a sustained summer sugar hit. Let’s not junk it.

As Lyttelton Information Centre manager Rushani Bowman​ remarked to Stuff last week, “We owe them a welcome that makes them feel like the place they have come to is warm and welcome...”

It was inevitable that there would be rebirthing pains with cruise ships returning to our waters, but good faith brokering can iron out the kinks ahead of the next season.

Speaking of teething problems with tourism’s renaissance, how is it acceptable that New Zealand’s second-biggest city doesn’t have an i-SITE visitor information centre? Hospitality Association Canterbury president Peter Morrison says it is most disappointing.

Stuff Mike Yardley: Lyttelton bus users can actually get the jump on cruisers by boarding at an earlier stop.

Our regional tourism organisation, ChristchurchNZ, assembled an army of volunteer “city champions” to greet cruise passengers in the city centre, but what about catering to the broader visitor market? Kaiapoi and Akaroa have i-SITEs, which are not funded by ChristchurchNZ, but the Garden City’s previous i-SITE in the Arts Centre closed in 2020 as a Covid casualty.

ChristchurchNZ’s acting general manager of destination and attraction, Tracey Wilson, says there are no confirmed plans to reopen an i-SITE. Their focus is on completing their destination management plan first. But surely, an interim pop-up i-SITE could be erected in a council-owned facility, like the art gallery or Tūranga. Our welcome mat is looking threadbare.