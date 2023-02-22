How play can help children cope in uncertain times

Play helps children make sense of their surroundings, including when the world becomes uncertain, says Sarah Aiono.

OPINION: Two days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit my hometown of Napier, I sat watching my 7-year-old niece erupting her homemade volcano on a very soggy back lawn.

She squealed with delight as the baking soda/vinegar/food colouring mix hastily provided for her as entertainment bubbled over the crater.

She was reminded, however, that when the vinegar was gone, there was no more, and no chance to replenish supplies right now, because of the way Napier was cut off from the rest of New Zealand.

For a brief moment in the insanity, stress and trauma of what's happened here, she was transported away into a world she had absolute control over.

She could put out of her head the worries she had for her friends at school who have lost their homes and livelihoods, and the ones yet to be contacted or found.

She could tune out the incessant noise of helicopters, power generators, and heavy machinery all around. Her play was a brief slice of normal amongst the trauma and chaos all around.

As events such as earthquakes, pandemics, flooding and cyclones are now part of our modern reality, families deal with the accompanying uncertainty, anxiety, and times of stress.

With many within education worried about the impact of Covid on children’s literacy and numeracy achievements, there is less discussion about what skills and dispositions kids will need to navigate a new normal that involves uncertainty and higher anxiety levels around the changing climate.

Post-Covid, there appears to be a return to education focusing on “business as usual”.

But will this adequately prepare kids for managing future events such as the ones we’ve recently seen in Auckland and across the North Island? How do we help to prepare children for managing a future of uncertainty as their new normal?

Fortunately, we already have the answers and the tools at our fingertips to support this skill development.

Research shows that in times of trauma, or challenging events, children naturally know how to make sense of their world – when given the opportunity to do so in a safe space. They do this through play.

Play helps to give children a sense of normality, especially in a time of uncertainty and anxiety, and is a powerful tool to support children’s skill development to navigate all that life can throw at them.

When children are able to play, they are usually observed playing out events that are happening within the adult world, that they try to make sense of within their own context.

Repetitive play ensures that they get multiple passes making sense of what’s going on for them, while they retain control of the outcome.

It allows them to experience different outcomes and interactions, all without real world consequences. It provides a safe space to “try on for size” what their brain is processing.

Play has been recognised as a powerful way to support the development of executive functioning (EF) skills.

These skills are similar to having an air traffic control system in our brains where we are able to manage multiple streams of information, monitor errors, make and revise decisions, and self-regulate our emotions in the process.

Without these skills, routine tasks of daily life become much more difficult to manage.

Research has acknowledged that children with well-developed EF skills grow into adults who can juggle a multitude of commitments, develop healthy habits and reduce stress.

We know that the more we invest in building the EF of children, the healthier a society will be in the future.

During times of uncertainty and worry, play also provides an outlet for children where they can experience joy and lightness, in a way that we often struggle to produce anywhere else.

When parents and teachers are juggling their own worries, children can pick up on and absorb the stressors of those they love around them.

If they have the ability to “disconnect” from this adult stress and engage in their own chosen play, they have some sense of control over their world for a short time.

In doing so, they can generate joy, which research has now identified as a key ingredient to learning, health and wellbeing.

Experiencing joy is as a result of increased dopamine in the brain. When we have increased dopamine, positive emotions follow. This then enables many higher cognitive functions, such as enhanced attention, working memory, mental flexibility, and improved stress regulation.

By experiencing joy, our kids are increasing their ability to adapt to and learn from new situations. A key skill when facing an uncertain future ahead.

When children play together socially, they develop the skills of adaptability and resilience in ways that simply cannot be taught outside of the context of play.

Researchers have identified that “the juvenile experience of play refines the brain to be more adaptable later in life”.

It does so by enhancing the brain’s plasticity – in other words how malleable the brain is and how it can adapt to new experiences.

As we face unpredictable change and accelerating climate events, this skill of adaptability and resilience is key to ensuring our children are well-prepared for their futures – whatever they may be.

There is extensive research on the power of children’s play to support the development of key skills that will prepare our children for an uncertain future.

The question is, should we be concentrating on a business-as-usual approach, in the face of more and more challenging events, or should we be starting to look to this research and envisage a new “normal” for the way our kids learn both in and out of school?