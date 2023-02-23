One year on from invasion of Ukraine: victory or peace?

Malcolm McKinnon is a Wellington historian. He is the author of the book Independence and Foreign Policy: New Zealand in the World since 1935.

OPINION: When Germany breached Belgium’s neutrality in August 1914 and when reports of atrocities conducted by German troops on Belgian citizens followed rapidly in the wake of the invasion, opinion across the British world, including in New Zealand, was outraged.

A moral dimension was injected into the fight against Prussian militarism, against ‘the ‘’Hun’’, that was never to leave it.

Even cautious suggestions for peace negotiations, which gathered momentum in 1917, were damned as disloyal, craven, traitorous and worse, as were the individuals who voiced them. Total victory was the only acceptable outcome.

READ MORE:

* Biden in Poland: 'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia'

* Putin ramps up tensions over Ukraine, suspends nuke pact with US

* These are the female drone pilots hunting Russian troops in Ukraine

* Russia rules out peace talks with Ukraine, says it won’t give up



A generation on, at the turning point of World War II, the US and British leaders, meeting at Casablanca, pledged to obtain nothing less than ‘’unconditional surrender’’ on the part of their enemies.

In both instances principle and outcome were aligned. The moral culpability of the enemy was vindicated by their defeat and/or collapse, as was the immense suffering undergone by the victors, and the resistance to any compromise.

At the present time, the Western stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine bears this character. The invasion, and the documented cruelties that have come in its wake, dictate only one outcome – the expulsion of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory and the punishment of those Russians, Putin first, who are held responsible for both war and war crimes.

Mikhail Metzel/AP The demonisation and depersonalisation of Vladimir Putin and Russia ‘’– the bully, the criminal, the enemy – does not in theory forgo analysis of Russian thinking and decision-making but in practice has that effect’’, says Malcolm McKinnon.

Critics are tarred as appeasers, defeatists, or worse. That 30 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who in October 2022 called for negotiations with Russia, withdrew the call within 24 hours, suggests how effectively dissent has been policed.

But the challenges faced in hewing to a moral stance on the war are crystallised by recalling the outcome of another war which was also entered into with strong moral convictions.

The Korean War of 1950-53 was triggered by the invasion of the formerly US-occupied South Korea by Communist North Korea on June 25, 1950 (perhaps the closest historical parallel to Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine).

But that war did not end in victory for the UN and the US but in an armistice and ceasefire. An immense amount of suffering, and perhaps 2.5 million deaths, produced a boundary not significantly different from that in place when the war broke out.

A New Zealand soldier clears the snow from a tent during the Korean War. ‘’An immense amount of suffering, and perhaps 2.5 million deaths, produced a boundary not significantly different from that in place when the war broke out,’’ says McKinnon.

The Korean War is a reminder to be cautious when crafting victory over Russia as the primary war aim in the Ukraine War. Some relevant points can usefully be made.

The demonisation and depersonalisation of Putin and Russia – the bully, the criminal, the enemy – does not in theory forgo analysis of Russian thinking and decision-making but in practice has that effect.

If the only way forward is the complete defeat of Russia, such an abdication has a logic, if a dubious one. For anyone prepared to consider other outcomes it is a massive disadvantage.

Moral condemnation of an adversary without self-awareness of moral ambiguities in one’s own stance is also weakness, not strength. In the wake of World War II, scholars and ordinary citizens, in New Zealand as elsewhere, questioned the moral calculus of the war.

Hani Mohammed/AP Yemeni police inspect the site of Saudi-led air strikes on two houses in Sanaa, Yemen, last March. ‘’Why is suffering endured by Yemenis, facing the civil war and humanitarian crisis, near-invisible in the West?’’

Analogous questions can be asked in 2023. How many lives is victory worth? And who decides? What is the role of the arms trade in the current conflict? And what about other conflicts with moral dimensions? Why does the freedom movement in Myanmar get a fraction of the West’s attention and support compared to Ukraine? Why is suffering endured by Yemenis, facing the civil war and humanitarian crisis, near-invisible in the West?

An unwillingness to (publicly) acknowledge that wars are never entirely about principle is also a brake on thoughtful analysis. The question of Nato’s eastward expansion policy is relevant, but a reverse point can equally be made: that confronting a major nuclear power, Nato chooses to fight a proxy war, even though the moral rhetoric, taken at face value, would suggest direct engagement.

To that could be asked, what is the basis for systemic enmity between the West and Russia (that is, beyond the glaring crime of the invasion itself and its malevolent consequences)? And is it sufficient to override the necessity, unhappy necessity maybe but necessity nonetheless, for some dialogue? Whether in respect of arms control, climate change, food security or other global issues. Is there a point at which determination to secure complete victory handicaps advances on such matters?

supplied/Stuff Malcolm McKinnon: ‘’A peace without outright victory need not mean the abandonment of the quest for a global law-based world order.’’

In sum, the orthodoxy of complete victory, justified in moral terms, can shut down discussion and analysis of whether victory and peace must be yoked together or can be disaggregated.

A peace without outright victory need not mean the abandonment of the quest for a global law-based world order. It should energise, not demoralise.

A recent success in the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee on advancing an international treaty on crimes against humanity has been an instructive lesson in the art of the possible.

The war in Ukraine will not be ended just by challenging the orthodoxy that outright victory is the only acceptable goal. But such questioning is indispensable. As the ill-fated Syme put it in George Orwell’s 1984, ‘’orthodoxy means not thinking, not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness’’.