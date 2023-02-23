Morgan Godfery: 'The modest reclamation of Māori is an undeniably good thing'

“When Māni Dunlop deploys reo Māori on RNZ nothing is said in Māori that is not also said in English,” Morgan Godfery writes.

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the department of marketing at the University of Otago. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer with the Labour Party. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: At the risk of stating the obvious, you’re reading this column in English.

Perhaps you’re reading this at work where the first and only language of the workplace is English. Particularly keen readers might have their browsers open at school where the language of instruction is English.

When you leave work or school the vast majority of radio stations are broadcasting in English. If you stop at the supermarket on the way home the self-service kiosk, or the checkout operator, speak English. At home, you almost certainly speak English with your family.

READ MORE:

* Morgan Godfery - Christopher Luxon opposes co-governance. Or does he?

* The follies of Camp Covid mask a serious challenge to the state

* Labour MPs reject second language education bill but minister says it still has a chance

* Te reo Māori connects us to the place we call home



And yet a small minority of New Zealanders lose their rag when public figures offer even a sentence in te reo Māori. When Te Rauhiringa Brown presents the weather on One News, code switching between English and Māori, TVNZ receives hundreds of complaints.

The argument is that conveying the weather in Māori is a barrier to understanding.

In one sense, sure, the vast majority of New Zealanders are not Māori speakers. How are they meant to follow a weather report in a “foreign” language? But in another sense, the argument misunderstands both languages.

When Brown speaks Māori she uniformly translates to English. Nothing is said in Māori that is not said in English. Of course at this point the complainants are no longer listening. In truth, their complaint has nothing to do with function.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Jan Newton started learning Te Reo Māori in middle-age, he is now running a free course to introduce others to the language he believes all Kiwis should learn.

When Māni Dunlop deploys reo Māori on RNZ nothing is said in Māori that is not also said in English. The same is true for everything from the Air New Zealand safety video to addresses in Parliament (where live translations are available).

From this perspective, then, the complaints are nothing to do with function.

People who target Te Rauhiringa Brown are hardly concerned with hypothetical barriers to language comprehension. What is at issue is the use of reo Māori in public life. Some people - and we must stress their minority status - just don’t like “all that Māori stuff”.

But if the opponents of modest reo Māori in public life are a minority, why bother writing about their trivial obsession? That’s a useful question, but it risks taking for granted the struggle that it took to get this far.

Supplied Te Rauhiringa Brown: “When [she] presents the weather on One News, code switching between English and Māori, TVNZ receives hundreds of complaints,” Morgan Godfery says.

Marches, petitions, and the everyday insistence that not only is Māori a language of this land - it’s the first language of this land.

English is a brilliant language. Few other languages could match its descriptive force. But the flexibility of the English language - which can effortlessly absorb foreign vocabularies and structures - is precisely its danger to the languages it coexists alongside.

Add to that the question of power. English is the language of the superpowers of the 19th century (the British Empire) and the 20th century (the United States). That means English is the dominant language of diplomacy, aviation, maritime trade, popular culture, commerce, and almost every other domain you can name.

In countries such as India and South Africa, speakers of two different languages often select English as their medium for cross-cultural communication. Nowhere in the world is English - the world’s first “global language” - under threat.

But reo Māori enjoys none of the power or privileges of the English language. There are few domains where Māori prevails. And even where it does - say, on the marae - courtesies are always extended to non-Māori speakers.

If a Pākehā person finds themselves on the marae, generosity means they’ll often have the process explained to them - in English. As everyone gathers over food the home people would undoubtedly converse with our Pākehā in English.

But why are the same simple courtesies not extended the other way? Why is it inappropriate or unnecessary or offensive to open the news with a sentence or two in Māori - a minor acknowledgement that Māori is a language of this country?

Stuff Morgan Godfery: “Nowhere in the world is English - the world’s first ‘global language’ - under threat.”

Frankly, the opponents of reo Māori in public life need, first, to find real problems, and second, to accept that Māori is a language of this land.

When the first Polynesian settlers made landfall in New Zealand the language they developed wasn’t English. For centuries, it was Māori. Until prejudice and policy displaced that first language for English.

From this view the modest reclamation of Māori is an undeniably good thing. Māori are not going back into the box. Te Rauhiringa Brown, Māni Dunlop, and the many others are testament to that.