Josie Pagani: ‘Whataboutery’ is cynicism. Support for Ukraine must continue

OPINION: Today is a year since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. March will be 20 years since the beginning of war in Iraq.

Both wars were illegal. War crimes were committed in each. Many thousands of civilians were killed in both.

Any further comparison gets in the way of moral clarity. The two wars are different.

Iraq was led by a genocidal dictator who had invaded another country, Kuwait, in 1990, and used weapons of mass destruction, chemical gas, against Kurds.

Ukraine is led by a democratically elected president with no intention of invading anyone.

The invasion of Iraq was illegal because it was not self-defence and it had no green light from the United Nations Security Council. The ‘’coalition of the willing’’ from 31 member countries did attempt to get a UN mandate, and some argued that the UN resolution demanding Saddam Hussein give access to weapons inspectors ‘’or else’’ authorised the action. It didn't.

President Putin ignores international law completely.

He assumed grateful Ukrainians would greet Russian troops as liberators. Those troops were told to pack parade uniforms, ready to march victoriously through the streets of Kyiv within days. Instead they were greeted with tractors, makeshift weapons and women in bobble hats throwing stones.

Iraqi support for the invasion of Iraq was short-lived, as sectarian civil war and corruption took hold and the United States bungled the rebuild. Still, in a 2004 poll, 46% of Iraqis said that things were better than before the war and 49% felt the invasion was at least partly right. Sixty-two per cent agreed that Saddam’s removal was worth it despite the struggles that followed.

While innocent Iraqi civilians were killed in US strikes against military targets, they were not deliberately targeted.

In contrast, Russia deliberately bombs Ukrainian civilians as a terror tactic, kidnaps Ukrainian children, and abducts and murders civilians in occupied towns. Torture chambers have been discovered in every town that has been liberated. In a poignant photo, a Ukrainian woman holds a placard that reads ‘’If Russia stops fighting there will be no more war. If Ukraine stops fighting there will be no more Ukraine.’’

The alternative to Russia’s war in Ukraine was peace. The alternative to America’s war in Iraq was a brutally repressive state that killed at least 250,000 Iraqis, according to Human Rights Watch.

‘’Whataboutery’’ is a call to inaction. ‘’My room is messy but my brother's is messier, therefore I don't have to clean it.’’ Wrongdoing is not excused just because others have done something wrong.

You can spot ‘’whataboutery’’ by the liberal use of the word ‘’but’’. ‘’9/11 was terrible, but what about American imperialism?’’ ‘’New Zealand emits carbon, but China emits more.’’ ‘’The war in Ukraine may be illegal, but so was the war in Iraq.’’ ‘’Putin is a war criminal but Nato made him do it.’’

Proving the rule that you can ignore everything before the word ‘’but’’.

‘’Whatabouters’’ try to convince you that all wrongdoing is the same because differences in the facts don't help their cause. If everyone is a hypocrite, then you can excuse doing nothing because any action is compromised.

Imagine the world we would be living in today if we had listened to ‘’whatabouters’’ and done little to support Ukraine.

Its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his family would be dead. Russian puppets would be in charge. They had already chosen their Kyiv apartments.

Ukraine would be a country of concentration camps, makeshift prisons and mass graves.

Poland, the Baltic states, and even Berlin would be preparing for war. A fatally wounded Nato would be helpful to no-one. Autocrats around the world would be emboldened. The era of democracy would be threatened.

We have the unthinkable sacrifices of the Ukrainian people to thank for the fact that this did not happen, along with moral clarity from leaders in Europe and the US who saw that the price their countries are paying is worth it.

President Putin, the Kanye West of global politics, gave a rambling speech this week in the Duma, making his real reasons for invading clear: rebuild the Russian empire and reject liberal values of openness and free thought in Ukraine and the West.

“One year ago, to protect the people in our historical lands … it was decided to begin the special military operation.”

Echoing an earlier speech that "People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens. Forever.”

His war was never about Nato or fascists in Ukraine.

All illegal wars should be opposed. The moral way to end the war in Ukraine is to support Ukraine to win. No moral person would have hoped for Saddam to win.

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv this week dashed any hopes Putin had that liberal democracies were tiring of the war.

Don't let ‘’whataboutery’’ stall our support as the second year of this war begins. The only way the war ends is if Ukraine wins.