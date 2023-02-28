Verity Johnson: Our cafes are growing up, and leaving tomato sauce behind

Cafes are going through a national process of growing up and becoming fancy and the biggest victim is tomato sauce, says Verity Johnson.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: “Can I get some tomato sauce please?”

The waiter stared at my partner like he’d asked for a human hair sample to complete our morning seance. He surreptitiously checked the table for candle wax and animal blood.

“It comes with aioli,” he said slowly.

It did indeed. The fries had been squirted with so much thick white paste that it looked like a toddler had been let loose on them with a bottle of PVA glue in art class. I half expected it to be garnished with glitter and googly eyes.

“Yes, I can see that,” my partner replied quietly, “but can I please get some tomato sauce?”

The waiter sighed heavily and sloped back to the kitchen. My partner put his head in his hands and whispered, “where has all the tomato sauce gone?”

He had a point. Have you noticed that tomato sauce has been disappearing recently from cafes? In a highly scientific survey we’ve been conducting, the last seven times I ordered hot chips in a cafe they came with aioli. No tomato sauce. Not once.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Verity Johnson: “It breaks my heart because the thing I always loved about Kiwi food is that it’s both awesome and unpretentious.”

It has disappeared from the side of hot chips, big breakfasts, omelettes, sausage rolls and every other deep-fried defibrillator we resuscitate ourselves with on a Sunday morning. In all seven instances, we had to ask for tomato sauce specifically.

And every time we did, they looked at us like we’d requested something obscure and vaguely gross, like a side of pickled ox tongue with your eggs bene.

I know what’s happening here. It’s condiment based gentrification.

Our cafes are going through a national process of growing up and becoming fancy. Like your bogan Uncle Dave who made it big, then suddenly started getting botox and drinking Sav. Our food’s trying to be posh now. It’s why your sausage rolls are suddenly $15 and sprinkled with so many seeds they look like they’ve been dropped down the back of your couch.

Jo Lines-MacKenzie/Fairfax/Waikato Times Verity Johnson: “In a highly scientific survey we’ve been conducting, the last seven times I ordered hot chips in a cafe they came with aioli.”

But tomato sauce is the biggest victim. Good old Watties was the starter wife, replaced with the younger, fancier and infinitely more boring aioli now that our cafes have come up in the world.

Now look, I know cafes want to improve themselves and I don’t actually hate aioli. But what really curdles in my stomach are all these newly emulsified airs and graces.

It’s the blink when you request the sauce, the reluctance to even put it on the plate in the first place, the grudging walk back to the kitchen to get it that makes you feel ashamed to ask.

It breaks my heart because the thing I always loved about Kiwi food is that it’s both awesome and unpretentious.

Unlike London or Sydney, we didn’t make you feel like you had to exude a certain kind of knitted-roll-neck-and-thick-frame-glasses-self-conscious-joylessness to be able to go out for a great brunch. We were chill.

And it was this determinedly un-fancy attitude that made our brunch so good. We knew that simple food can be the most powerful. And who hasn’t found God wrapped in the golden, oily pastry of a sausage roll on a deeply hungover morning?

It’s not fancy. It’s a transcendental experience smothered in tomato sauce.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “The fries had been squirted with so much thick white paste that it looked like a toddler had been let loose on them with a bottle of PVA glue in art class.”

But now apparently we’re changing, smothering all our glorious greasy past in the self-conscious pretentiousness of the new money middle.

We’re no longer the place of easy, sloppy, earthy, egalitarian, ecstatic, fantastic culinary magic. We’re Uncle Dave now. We have rules about breakfast condiments.

And we will tell you with our raised eyebrows, our reluctance, our sniffy inference that don’t you know no-one wants tomato sauce these days you over-salted heathen?

Just sit down, shut up, and cover your chips with PVA glue and disappointment.