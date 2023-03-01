We want writers to write from their flawed selves, like Dahl, and Shakespeare

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: 'Aunt Sponge was terrifically fat, and tremendously flabby at that.'

Question: can you clearly see Aunt Sponge? Splendid. Now try this: “Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute and deserved to be squashed by the fruit.”

Same question: can you see her? No you can’t and the reason isn’t far to seek. The first writer paints a picture and uses the Anglo-Saxon words fat and flabby to do so. Fat sounds fat and flabby sounds flabby. But the second writer steps between the reader and Aunt Sponge. He tells us she is nasty but he doesn’t paint a picture. The result is blandness.

The first writer is Roald Dahl. The second purports to be Roald Dahl but is actually some editorial hack at Puffin. For as everybody now knows, Puffin have censored Dahl’s stories to avoid modern sensitivities such as fat.

Censoring stories for children is nothing new. In the 19th century Thomas Bowdler published an edition of Shakespeare without the rude bits. He described his version as one in which “the young reader might improve his moral principles while he refines his taste, and without incurring the danger of being hurt with any indelicacy of expression”. Had he ever actually met a child?

Bowdler, despite being a medical doctor, was primarily exercised by sex. Prudes always are. Sex is altogether too honest an expression of our basic nature.

Shakespeare loved a smutty joke. “The bawdy hand of the dial is now upon the prick of noon,” exclaims Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet. Oh no it isn’t, exclaimed Bowdler and changed it to “the hand of the dial is now upon the point of noon”.

“Your daughter and the Moor are now making the beast with two backs,” says Iago in a bid to inflame Desdemona’s father, in Othello. Bowdler turned that into “Your daughter and the Moor are now together,” a line that could win prizes for banality.

The point is that Shakespeare was a man, take him for all in all, and so was Roald Dahl, and like any writer worthy of the title, they both wrote out of their own flawed selves. In doing so they produced the sapid, the vivid and the actual, which is how we readers like it, whether we’re five or 105.

Saki’s The Storyteller is set in a railway compartment. A frazzled aunt is failing to control three bored and fractious children. “Most of the aunt’s remarks seemed to begin with ‘Don’t’ and nearly all of the children’s remarks began with ‘Why?’'' An unnamed bachelor sits quietly in the corner.

Eventually the bachelor offers to tell the children a story. It features a little girl who has won medals for obedience, punctuality and good behaviour. The children droop. They’ve sensed the moral fist in the narrative glove. But then the bachelor describes the little girl as ‘horribly good’. From that moment the children are rapt.

At the end of the story the horribly good little girl is pursued by a wolf. She manages to hide, but is shaking so much with fear that the medal for obedience clinks against the medal for punctuality and the medal for punctuality clinks against the medal for good behaviour. And thus the wolf discovers her hiding place and eats up every last bit of her except the medals.

One of the children describes it as the most beautiful story she has ever heard. Not so the aunt.

“A most improper story,” she declares. “You have undermined the effect of years of careful teaching.”

“At any rate,” replies the bachelor, “I kept them quiet for 10 minutes, which is more than you were able to do.”