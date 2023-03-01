Sediments are wrecking our coastal ecosystems

David Schiel (Canterbury University) and Chris Battershill (Waikato University) are professors of marine science and lead the MBIE-funded coastal programme.

OPINION: The huge amount of sediment and forestry waste (slash) pouring out of the catchments of Hawke’s Bay last week came as a shocking surprise to most of the nation, but not to those who have been concerned about such problems for some time.

There are far too many examples of sediments and forestry debris coursing through catchments during storms, wreaking havoc along the way.

Anyone who drives on our roads will have seen vast tracts of hilly wasteland where pine plantations have been harvested. The slash of branches, logs, debris and unstable sediments inevitably gets washed down steep slopes, jamming waterways, scouring the ground further, and eventually reaching the coast and sea in a muddy deluge.

The problem is compounded by the larger logs which gouge out far more sediment than would be washed away by heavy rain on the cut-over hillsides. This path of devastation was all too evident in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne during Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the nation grieves for those whose homes and livelihoods were shattered, there is also less visible destruction from such events – that in the nearshore marine environment where much of the debris and most of the sediment eventually settles.

Both catchment and the coastal marine habitats are destroyed in the process, productivity is lost for substantial periods of time, and in the case of the marine subtidal zone, possibly for generations.

A new Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment-funded research programme with a coalition of iwi, scientists, and resource managers is studying such land-sourced impacts on coastal rocky reef communities, with the goal of better cross-ecosystem management.

Mark Taylor/Stuff An aerial view of Hastings showing the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, with silt running off into the sea. “As major storms become more frequent, sediment runoff will inevitably increase,” the authors write.

Sediment runoff from forestry, urbanisation and altered land uses is perhaps the greatest threat to our nearshore ecosystems. Fine sediments remain suspended in coastal seawater, reducing light penetration to the reefs below to such an extent that kelp cannot grow in many places where they once flourished.

This “darkness at noon” is increasingly evident near cities and river mouths, and sediment plumes can usually be seen from domestic flights over the coastline. Most sediment eventually settles on the sea floor, smothering shellfish, kelp and rocky reef species. Fish, lobsters, pāua and other kai moana disappear without thriving kelp forests.

As major storms become more frequent, sediment runoff will inevitably increase. Heavily affected areas like Tolaga Bay and areas around East Cape can take up to decades to be clear of such heavy sedimentation. Further out to sea, the once productive nursery grounds, misnamed “foul ground”, of sponges and other coral-like bottom life are smothered and lost, with recovery unlikely as a layer of silt covers vast expanses of our continental shelf.

All this damage cannot be singly attributed to forestry, but a sizeable portion of it can. A ministerial review and public pressure may eventually lead to changes in planting and harvesting practices.

But it is also a question of time. In the face of accelerating severe storm events, there is an urgent need to deal better with “manageable stressors”. We believe much of the problems of sediment and slash runoff are manageable, but it will take considerable effort to achieve appreciable improvements.

The costs of environmental damage – some might say “vandalism” – by the practices of companies must be recognised, with the onus on them to improve. Where impacts involve complicated downstream effects, such as smothering of ocean resources and the productivity of our ‘blue’ economy, these societal and environmental costs must be considered as part of any compensation.

This was the case for direct impacts such as those of the Rena Oil spill that affected about 50km of coast and resulted in a $120 million settlement from the company involved. There are therefore precedents in New Zealand for paying for environmental damage and its comprehensive and time-critical clean-up.

With clearly impactful land-use practices such as forestry, the nation can ill afford to continue having the profits privatised and the costs borne by the beleaguered taxpayer, not to mention the devastation of other downstream industries such as horticulture and fisheries. Of substantial importance is the long-term maritime impact on culture and other societal activities.

The response to Rena by iwi and the public was immediate and unequivocal. The same response is now occurring to the catastrophic effects of slash and runoff on lower land and coastal habitats, but the need for urgent action on marine habitats is muted by comparison, at least for now.

The extensive problems around Hawke’s Bay will no doubt occupy the media for some time to come. As a nation, however, it is imperative to maintain the momentum for lessening cross-ecosystem stressors damaging our coastal zone.

Being aware of the full extent of the problems both above and below the high tide mark, and holding offenders accountable, is a good way to start.