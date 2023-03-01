Boredom at the Baypark monster truck 'spectacular' had a $164 sting

The Monster Truck action as advertised on Eventfinda. Early on, a Tauranga announcer was promising thrills and spills – but Benn Bathgate saw more inaction than anything else.

The Monster Truck & FMX Spectacular was billed as a thrilling display but left a trail of complaints and dissatisfied customers after its stop in Tauranga on Saturday. Promoters have since cancelled upcoming shows but insist they "have not scammed anyone". Senior Stuff reporter Benn Bathgate was an underwhelmed member of the Tauranga crowd.

OPINION: It was after paying $164 for tickets – and approximately 35 minutes into the Monster Truck “spectacular” at Tauranga’s Baypark last Saturday – that my monster truck mad six-year-old uttered the words every parent dreads in these occasions.

“I want to go home.”

The reason?

READ MORE:

* What can you do if you hit ticket trouble?

* Juicy Fest customers livid over refund delays, threatening legal action

* Seats changed, no refunds and 'lack of communication' from Ticketek



“I’m bored.”

He wasn't the only one.

By that point thousands were heading for the exits, later to be joined my myself, my wife and one very disappointed little boy.

It was billed as a "spectacular", but the only amazement I felt was at the amount of money I'd wasted.

Unsurprisingly, social media users were also quick to voice their disappointment.

One person described the show as a “shambles”.

“Actually, a daylight robbery.”

Another attendee said it was “possibly one of the worst events I’ve ever attended”.

None of them are wrong.

123RF Many Tauranga ticketholders left before the event was finished, as announcements had stopped and there was nothing happening in the arena (file photo).

We arrived just after 6pm for a show that was billed as lasting for two hours. The announcer was promising spills and thrills, and geeing up the crowd.

The more we cheered and screamed, apparently, the more action we’d see.

The “action” started with a kids event, as youngsters rode dirt bikes around the course and a few did jumps.

The first of the three monster trucks fired up, did one ramp jump over a car, drove around for a hundred metres or so then stopped.

After ten or so minutes of nothing at all happening, the kids were back.

Another 10 minutes or so of nothing and another monster truck finally fired up. Perhaps now we were going to get some action?

No, again a couple of small ramp jumps, a few hundred metres of ambling round the track, then nothing.

And on the inaction went.

The announcements had completely stopped and the complete lack of action in the arena appeared to signal the show was over.

According to the promoters, however, they only received 264 complaints.

In a statement on the Eventfinda website, punters were assured “we have not scammed anyone of their money”.

The promoter admitted some people thought the show was “unorganised and chaotic”.

“We acknowledge that early into the evening 40% of the venue’s PA system collapsed and so many patrons seemed to think that this was unorganised and chaotic, then after event eight the entire system failed, just as announcers stated that it was going to break so patrons thought it was the end of the event, and it obviously wasn’t.

“The organisers were in no way responsible for the break in the PA that led to people not knowing what attractions were going on.”

The promoters also stated they had cancelled the remaining events planned for Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington, Hamilton and Napier.

It may have saved many families a monster waste of money.

Stuff has contacted the promoters for comment.