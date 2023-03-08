How creativity can blossom in a post-disaster community

Gap Filler played a leading part in the creative sector’s response to Christchurch’s earthquake devastation. Pictured is its pallet pavilion, which received high praise for bringing a much-needed public space to Christchurch.

Jo Blair is the founder of social change agency Brown Bread in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and lead for the Arts Foundation of New Zealand.

OPINION: In the chaos of 2011 – as the dust began to settle on the earthquake that smashed our city – I never could have imagined that 10 years later, creativity would become baked into many aspects of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Back then, we didn’t know what would grow out of destruction and absence, or how we would ever get back on our feet.

But a decade on, there is one thing for sure, North Island Te Ika-a-Māui. Your artists will lead the way for your recovery. Look after them.

Collectively, what we learnt in Ōtautahi Christchurch is that in times of crisis, creativity will push its way – like weeds – through the cracks to help process your loss.

Twelve years later, markers of imagination, innovation and artistic experimentation have become integrated into every facet of our city.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Gap Filler programme that includes giant spray paint cans which are the first part of a new initiative for Christchurch's East Frame. First published September 2017.

So what were our markers of hope?

Through the overwhelming gloom of rebuilding, I remember when international media would come to town to check out a city in the throes of rebuilding itself (remember when Lonely Planet promoted Christchurch as one of the top 10 cities to visit in 2013, and Christchurch made the New York Times’s top 52 city list in 2020?).

The government or council bureaucrats would pretty much roll out the creative responders like Gap Filler (a place-making agency born out of the quakes, quite literally filling gaps in the city with creative ideas, events and interactive installations) to tell the city’s story.

Media needed to profile hope, colour, community action – not always the insurance battles, or the long-term plans of new justice or sports precincts that would happen in 5-15 years time.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Even the future king got a chance to enjoy the creative endeavours of post-quake Christchurch during a royal visit, in this case the city’s Dance-o-mat.

And then there was the hospitality response – where sharing kai in our homes or pop-ups helped a whole new wave of young chefs, who could share their creativity without having to spend on expensive rents or fit outs.

In the sprawling red zone, nature began to creep into the spaces where buildings used to be, and a tangled ribbon of fruit trees, edible weeds and mushrooms came to revolutionise the local food scene and propel the forage culture that Christchurch has become known for – a way for local hospitality legends to reclaim a sense of connection to land and place.

We felt creativity in our make-shift and emerging infrastructure, too.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff A major artwork by Michael Parekowhai became a temporary feature of Christchurch streets.

The Christchurch Events Village domes in Hagley Park housed an array of pop-up festivals and shows. Corporates and Creative New Zealand finally started funding many of our festivals and arts institutions.

A transitional cathedral made of cardboard appeared, a world first by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. Even property developers finally jumped on board, bringing art into their discussions as they designed new buildings.

As the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waihetū closed its doors for what would become five years of building repair, the community rallied, raising millions of dollars to bring five great works of the art to the city to ‘”mark this time”. We were told “the city will never give to art ... people are still peeing in buckets”, but they rallied and gave to these artworks to make sure we never forgot.

We became a community famous for supporting and growing a culture of philanthropy to the arts, and giving that encompassed young and old.

It was an ongoing creative response – ever-present, humble and community-led. It was found on fences, within protests, in grief for our city, in Michael Parekowhai’s bull in the rubble, in Regan Gentry’s deconstructed rimu house that represented itself as Wood Through the Trees.

Everything had its own stage. Most of all, it was a sense of possibility and experimentation: a willingness for good stuff to happen. Rules and hierarchy were broken. We could be creative at a city scale. We did beautiful things, because we could.

Our wero to the North: while you watch your creative response emerge, bake it into your cities for the long term. Prioritise art. Look after your creatives. Help them tell the story of who you are, what you’re experiencing, and who you become, for the long term – not just in crisis.