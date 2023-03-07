Georgina Beyer `an outstanding example of the potential of humanity'

Louisa Wall is New Zealand’s Ambassador for Gender Equality (Pacific)/Tuia Tāngata. She was a Labour MP from 2011 until 2022.

OPINION: Georgina Beyer (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou) was a miracle. She was in and of herself an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs.

She was an anchor for our takatāpui community and we are so grateful that she existed and in the manner and style in which she lived her life.

Georgie is an outstanding example of the potential of humanity. A person who transcended the abstract to make trans-identity real and therefore concrete for all of us.

She never hid, she was honest and raw and shared all of herself with us. And in doing so we greatly loved and respected her.

READ MORE:

* Georgina Beyer made waves from local grassroots to setting international precedents

* Parliament unanimously passes sex self-identification law, simplifying changes to birth certificates

* Trans Awareness Week a chance to reflect on journey so far, but still a long way to go



Georgie noted in the book Sexuality and the Stories of Indigenous Peoples: “Takatapui should define the line between what we accept and what we tolerate. We should never accept being tolerated. We should only tolerate being accepted for who and what we are.”

I was at the launch of this book, in 2007 at the University of Auckland, when Georgie, the guest of honour made her appearance. She was sophisticated, articulate and commanded the room. We were all in awe of this phenomenon that was Georgie Girl.

Our friendship and mutual respect blossomed from this expression of being takatāpui. We were proud to represent te iwi Māori and our LGBTIQ+ whānau.

As the first openly transsexual mayor and member of parliament in the world, she paved the way for others to follow. Politicians like Sarah McBride, who spoke recently at Sydney WorldPride, and who in 2020 became the first transgender state senator in US history as a member of the Delaware state senate.

McBride is credited with the passage of legislation in Delaware banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity in employment, housing, insurance and public accommodations.

Georgina’s focus, too, as a legislator was to ensure through her 2004 Human Rights (Gender Identity) Amendment Bill, that “gender identity” was included as prohibited grounds of discrimination in section 21 of the Human Rights Act 1993.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The world's first transgender person to be elected mayor and a Member of Parliament, Georgina Beyer, is made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the LGBTIQA+ rights.

She achieved this goal as Crown Law determined it was already included as discrimination based on sex.

This reform, in addition to her advocacy for the Civil Union Act and the Prostitution Reform Act, consolidates Georgina’s legislative contribution and benchmarks her as a formidable politician.

Georgie Girl was always mentally agile and witty, passionate, proud, loud and unafraid to share her thoughts and opinions. With lots of love, of course, and a far bit of don’t mess with me.

It was this don’t mess with me attitude that resonated. You have to be bold, brave and vigilant when advocating for the most vulnerable and marginalised groups. It’s perverse really, that the abuse and violence directed to these communities wasn’t more widely challenged.

Thank the goddesses today that we are all more educated and informed about trans-people and their right to live lives free and equal in dignity and rights.

Georgie Girl helped us all understand how human beings need to feel good about their minds and bodies. When they are not in sync then people become unhappy, unhealthy and life becomes unbearable.

Monique Ford/Stuff Georgina Beyer in a 2017 portrait photograph by Stuff photographer Monique Ford.

Georgie’s life has mattered. Her visibility has made it easier for those of us learning to live in a world that hates, condemns and in some places murders us.

We’ve gained strength from her being so public and encouraging us to be public and to find our kaupapa families. A kaupapa that celebrates and affirms our LGBTIQ+ identities.

She leaves that legacy of making the lives of the next generation better. Georgie has a Treaty of Waitangi Claim, Wai 2703, concerning access to healthcare for takatāpui. The claimant seeks a variety of relief, essentially recommending that the Crown act in partnership and consultation with takatāpui to plan, develop, design and fund services that will improve health outcomes for takatāpui.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Louisa Wall is New Zealand’s Ambassador for Gender Equality (Pacific)/Tuia Tāngata. She was a Labour MP from 2011 until 2022.

And, this legacy can help promote the philosophy that what’s good for takatāpui will be good for all LGBTIQ+ peoples, not only in Aotearoa NZ but worldwide.

That is the status of our Georgie Girl. Global human rights icon and superstar.

Moe mai ra e te rangatira, moe mai, moe mai.